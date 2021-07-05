Shave zucchini and squash into ribbons for this salad.
Zucchini and Squash Ribbons Salad
2015-06-02 18:41:35
Makes 4 to 6 servings
Ingredients
- 6 tablespoons red wine vinegar
- ¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
- 2 teaspoons minced fresh tarragon
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1 pound zucchini
- 1 pound yellow squash
- ¼ cup chopped fresh parsley
- ¼ cup crumbled feta cheese
- ¼ cup toasted pine nuts
Instructions
- In a large bowl, whisk together vinegar and next 5 ingredients. Using a vegetable peeler, peel zucchini and squash into ribbons into bowl. Add parsley, and toss gently to combine. Sprinkle with feta and pine nuts, and serve immediately.
