Zucchini and Squash Ribbons Salad
Makes 4 to 6 servings
Ingredients
  1. 6 tablespoons red wine vinegar
  2. ¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil
  3. 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
  4. 2 teaspoons minced fresh tarragon
  5. 1 teaspoon salt
  6. ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
  7. 1 pound zucchini
  8. 1 pound yellow squash
  9. ¼ cup chopped fresh parsley
  10. ¼ cup crumbled feta cheese
  11. ¼ cup toasted pine nuts
Instructions
  1. In a large bowl, whisk together vinegar and next 5 ingredients. Using a vegetable peeler, peel zucchini and squash into ribbons into bowl. Add parsley, and toss gently to combine. Sprinkle with feta and pine nuts, and serve immediately.
