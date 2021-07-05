Shave zucchini and squash into ribbons for this salad.

Zucchini and Squash Ribbons Salad 2015-06-02 18:41:35 Makes 4 to 6 servings Write a review Save Recipe Print Ingredients 6 tablespoons red wine vinegar ¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard 2 teaspoons minced fresh tarragon 1 teaspoon salt ½ teaspoon ground black pepper 1 pound zucchini 1 pound yellow squash ¼ cup chopped fresh parsley ¼ cup crumbled feta cheese ¼ cup toasted pine nuts Instructions In a large bowl, whisk together vinegar and next 5 ingredients. Using a vegetable peeler, peel zucchini and squash into ribbons into bowl. Add parsley, and toss gently to combine. Sprinkle with feta and pine nuts, and serve immediately. Paula Deen Magazine https://www.pauladeenmagazine.com/

Get more great recipes by ordering your subscription of Cooking with Paula Deen today!