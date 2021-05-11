These potato pancakes get a boost of nutrition from zucchini.

Zucchini and Potato Pancakes 2015-06-02 18:38:49 Makes 4 to 6 servings Write a review Save Recipe Print Ingredients 2 1/2 pounds russet potatoes, peeled and grated 1/2 pound zucchini, grated 2 teaspoons salt, divided 1/4 cup all-purpose flour 1 egg, lightly beaten Vegetable oil, for frying 2/3 cup sour cream 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice 1 tablespoon fresh chopped dill Instructions In a large bowl, combine grated potato and zucchini; sprinkle with 1 1/2 teaspoons salt, and toss gently. Transfer mixture to a colander, and place colander over bowl. Let mixture drain for 45 minutes, discarding liquid. In another large bowl, stir together potato mixture, flour, and egg until well combined. In a large skillet, pour oil to a depth of 1/8 inch, and heat over medium heat. Drop potato mixture by 1/4 cupfuls into oil, flattening with a spatula, and cook for 4 to 5 minutes per side or until golden brown and crisp. In a small bowl, stir together sour cream, lemon juice, dill, and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt; serve with cakes. Paula Deen Magazine https://www.pauladeenmagazine.com/

