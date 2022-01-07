From turnip greens to kale, we might consider winter greens to be one of our most-beloved Southern ingredients, and these recipes showcase them best.

Cleaning Greens

Even though some winter greens are a bit delicate, they do need to be thoroughly washed to remove dirt and grit. Fill a clean sink with cold water, add greens with stems and large ribs removed, and let soak for a few minutes. Then swish greens around until dirt is released. Rinse, and repeat procedure if necessary. Dry the greens well before you start cooking with them.

Don’t forget a piece of cornbread to soak up the potlikker from these classic Southern Collards.