This fresh and tangy salad is perfect for summer.

Watermelon-Tomato Salad
Serves: Makes 4 to 6 servings
 
Ingredients
  • 1 cup thinly sliced red onion
  • 2 tablespoons distilled white vinegar
  • 2 teaspoons vegetable oil
  • ¾ teaspoon sugar
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
  • 1 (8-ounce) log goat cheese, softened
  • 2 tablespoons whole milk
  • 3 tablespoons chopped fresh dill, divided
  • 1 teaspoon lemon zest
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • ½ teaspoon ground black pepper, divided
  • 4 cups thinly sliced watermelon, rind removed
  • 2 pounds assorted fresh tomatoes, sliced
  • 2 small cucumbers, halved lengthwise and sliced crosswise
  • ¼ cup lightly packed fresh mint leaves, roughly chopped
Instructions
  1. In a small nonreactive bowl, stir together onion, vinegar, oil, sugar, and ¼ teaspoon salt. Cover and let stand until onion is softened, about 4 hours.
  2. In a medium bowl, whisk together goat cheese, milk, 1 tablespoon dill, lemon zest and juice, ¼ teaspoon salt, and ¼ teaspoon pepper until smooth and creamy.
  3. On a large platter, arrange watermelon, tomato, and cucumber; sprinkle with remaining ½ teaspoon salt. Top with onion mixture; spoon goat cheese mixture on top. Sprinkle with mint, remaining 1 tablespoon dill, and remaining ¼ teaspoon pepper. Serve immediately.

 

