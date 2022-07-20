This fresh and tangy salad is perfect for summer.
Watermelon-Tomato Salad
Serves: Makes 4 to 6 servings
Ingredients
- 1 cup thinly sliced red onion
- 2 tablespoons distilled white vinegar
- 2 teaspoons vegetable oil
- ¾ teaspoon sugar
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
- 1 (8-ounce) log goat cheese, softened
- 2 tablespoons whole milk
- 3 tablespoons chopped fresh dill, divided
- 1 teaspoon lemon zest
- 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
- ½ teaspoon ground black pepper, divided
- 4 cups thinly sliced watermelon, rind removed
- 2 pounds assorted fresh tomatoes, sliced
- 2 small cucumbers, halved lengthwise and sliced crosswise
- ¼ cup lightly packed fresh mint leaves, roughly chopped
Instructions
- In a small nonreactive bowl, stir together onion, vinegar, oil, sugar, and ¼ teaspoon salt. Cover and let stand until onion is softened, about 4 hours.
- In a medium bowl, whisk together goat cheese, milk, 1 tablespoon dill, lemon zest and juice, ¼ teaspoon salt, and ¼ teaspoon pepper until smooth and creamy.
- On a large platter, arrange watermelon, tomato, and cucumber; sprinkle with remaining ½ teaspoon salt. Top with onion mixture; spoon goat cheese mixture on top. Sprinkle with mint, remaining 1 tablespoon dill, and remaining ¼ teaspoon pepper. Serve immediately.
