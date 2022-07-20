This fresh and tangy salad is perfect for summer.



Save Recipe Print Watermelon-Tomato Salad Serves: Makes 4 to 6 servings Ingredients 1 cup thinly sliced red onion

2 tablespoons distilled white vinegar

2 teaspoons vegetable oil

¾ teaspoon sugar

1 teaspoon kosher salt, divided

1 (8-ounce) log goat cheese, softened

2 tablespoons whole milk

3 tablespoons chopped fresh dill, divided

1 teaspoon lemon zest

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

½ teaspoon ground black pepper, divided

4 cups thinly sliced watermelon, rind removed

2 pounds assorted fresh tomatoes, sliced

2 small cucumbers, halved lengthwise and sliced crosswise

¼ cup lightly packed fresh mint leaves, roughly chopped Instructions In a small nonreactive bowl, stir together onion, vinegar, oil, sugar, and ¼ teaspoon salt. Cover and let stand until onion is softened, about 4 hours. In a medium bowl, whisk together goat cheese, milk, 1 tablespoon dill, lemon zest and juice, ¼ teaspoon salt, and ¼ teaspoon pepper until smooth and creamy. On a large platter, arrange watermelon, tomato, and cucumber; sprinkle with remaining ½ teaspoon salt. Top with onion mixture; spoon goat cheese mixture on top. Sprinkle with mint, remaining 1 tablespoon dill, and remaining ¼ teaspoon pepper. Serve immediately. 3.5.3251