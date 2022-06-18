Two summer classics team up for a perfect sweet tea blend guaranteed to beat the heat.
Watermelon Sweet Tea
Ingredients
- 4 cups water
- 2 black tea bags
- 1 cup sugar
- 4 cups fresh watermelon juice, strained
- Lemon slices and watermelon wedges, to serve
Instructions
- In a small saucepan, bring 4 cups water to a boil over high heat. Remove from heat; add tea bags, and let steep according to package directions. Discard tea bags. Add sugar, and stir until dissolved. Let cool completely; cover and refrigerate until cold.
- In a large pitcher, stir together tea mixture and watermelon juice. Serve over ice with lemon and watermelon.
Notes
To make a cocktail, combine 4 ounces Watermelon Sweet Tea, 2 ounces bourbon, and 1 ounce fresh lemon juice in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake for 1 minute. Pour into a tall glass with ice. Top with ginger ale.
