This refreshing and fluffy icebox pie is a delightful summertime treat.
Watermelon Pie
Serves: 1 (9-inch) pie
Ingredients
- 1 1⁄4 cups graham cracker crumbs
- 1⁄3 cup unsalted butter, melted
- 1⁄4 cup granulated sugar
- 1⁄2 teaspoon ground ginger
- 1⁄4 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 (3-ounce) package watermelon gelatin*
- 2⁄3 cup boiling water
- 2 3⁄4 cups cold heavy whipping cream, divided
- 2 teaspoons fresh lime juice
- 2 drops red liquid food coloring
- 1⁄4 cup confectioners’ sugar
- Garnish: fresh watermelon
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350°.
- In a medium bowl, toss together cracker crumbs, melted butter, granulated sugar, ginger, and salt.
- Press into bottom and up sides of a 9-inch pie pan.
- Bake until lightly browned, about 8 minutes. Let cool completely on a wire rack.
- In the bowl of a stand mixer, place gelatin; pour 2⁄3 cup boiling water over gelatin, and whisk by hand until dissolved. Let stand at room temperature until cool and begins to slightly thicken (about the consistency of egg white), stirring occasionally with a rubber spatula. Add 1 1⁄4 cups cold cream, lime juice, and food coloring. Using the whisk attachment, beat at medium speed for 1 minute. Beat at high speed until soft peaks form. Spoon into prepared crust. Refrigerate until chilled and set, about 2 hours.
- In a large bowl, beat confectioners’ sugar and remaining 1 1⁄2 cups cold cream with a mixer at high speed until stiff peaks form. Spread onto pie, leaving a 1-inch border. Garnish with watermelon, if desired.
Notes
*We used Jolly Rancher Watermelon Gelatin Dessert Mix.
