This Watermelon Gazpacho with homemade croutons is a refreshing treat during the summer season.

Save Recipe Print Watermelon Gazpacho Makes 6 servings Ingredients 1 cucumber, peeled, seeded, and chopped

1 yellow bell pepper, chopped

⅓ cup chopped yellow onion

3 cloves garlic, chopped

8 cups chopped seedless watermelon, divided

2 tablespoons rice vinegar

2 teaspoons salt

Homemade Croutons (recipe follows)

Toppings: sour cream, chopped yellow bell pepper, chopped cucumber Instructions In the work bowl of a food processor, pulse together cucumber and bell pepper until finely chopped. Transfer to a large bowl. In processor, pulse together onion and garlic until finely chopped. Add 2 cups watermelon, and pulse until finely chopped. Pour onion mixture into cucumber mixture. Working in batches, pulse remaining 6 cups watermelon in processor until smooth. Pour into cucumber mixture, and stir in vinegar and salt until well combined. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour before serving or for up to 2 days. Top servings with Homemade Croutons, sour cream, bell pepper, and cucumber. 3.5.3226



Save Recipe Print Homemade Croutons Makes 3 cups Ingredients 3 cups (1-inch cubed) baguette

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper Instructions Preheat oven to 400°. On a rimmed baking sheet, toss together ingredients until well coated. Bake until golden brown, 6 to 10 minutes. Let cool completely. Store in an airtight container for up to 3 days. 3.5.3226

Get more great recipes by ordering your subscription of Cooking with Paula Deen today!