Watermelon Gazpacho

This Watermelon Gazpacho with homemade croutons is a refreshing treat during the summer season.

Watermelon Gazpacho
 
Makes 6 servings
Ingredients
  • 1 cucumber, peeled, seeded, and chopped
  • 1 yellow bell pepper, chopped
  • ⅓ cup chopped yellow onion
  • 3 cloves garlic, chopped
  • 8 cups chopped seedless watermelon, divided
  • 2 tablespoons rice vinegar
  • 2 teaspoons salt
  • Homemade Croutons (recipe follows)
  • Toppings: sour cream, chopped yellow bell pepper, chopped cucumber
Instructions
  1. In the work bowl of a food processor, pulse together cucumber and bell pepper until finely chopped. Transfer to a large bowl.
  2. In processor, pulse together onion and garlic until finely chopped. Add 2 cups watermelon, and pulse until finely chopped. Pour onion mixture into cucumber mixture.
  3. Working in batches, pulse remaining 6 cups watermelon in processor until smooth. Pour into cucumber mixture, and stir in vinegar and salt until well combined. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour before serving or for up to 2 days. Top servings with Homemade Croutons, sour cream, bell pepper, and cucumber.

Homemade Croutons
 
Makes 3 cups
Ingredients
  • 3 cups (1-inch cubed) baguette
  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
Instructions
  1. Preheat oven to 400°.
  2. On a rimmed baking sheet, toss together ingredients until well coated.
  3. Bake until golden brown, 6 to 10 minutes. Let cool completely. Store in an airtight container for up to 3 days.

