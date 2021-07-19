This Watermelon Gazpacho with homemade croutons is a refreshing treat during the summer season.
Watermelon Gazpacho
Makes 6 servings
Ingredients
- 1 cucumber, peeled, seeded, and chopped
- 1 yellow bell pepper, chopped
- ⅓ cup chopped yellow onion
- 3 cloves garlic, chopped
- 8 cups chopped seedless watermelon, divided
- 2 tablespoons rice vinegar
- 2 teaspoons salt
- Homemade Croutons (recipe follows)
- Toppings: sour cream, chopped yellow bell pepper, chopped cucumber
Instructions
- In the work bowl of a food processor, pulse together cucumber and bell pepper until finely chopped. Transfer to a large bowl.
- In processor, pulse together onion and garlic until finely chopped. Add 2 cups watermelon, and pulse until finely chopped. Pour onion mixture into cucumber mixture.
- Working in batches, pulse remaining 6 cups watermelon in processor until smooth. Pour into cucumber mixture, and stir in vinegar and salt until well combined. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour before serving or for up to 2 days. Top servings with Homemade Croutons, sour cream, bell pepper, and cucumber.
Homemade Croutons
Makes 3 cups
Ingredients
- 3 cups (1-inch cubed) baguette
- 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 400°.
- On a rimmed baking sheet, toss together ingredients until well coated.
- Bake until golden brown, 6 to 10 minutes. Let cool completely. Store in an airtight container for up to 3 days.
