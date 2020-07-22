These easy to make Watermelon, Basil, and Mozzarella Skewers are great for snacking during the warm months of summer.

Save Recipe Print Watermelon, Basil, and Mozzarella Skewers Makes 16 Ingredients ½ cup balsamic vinegar

2 tablespoons sugar

32 (1-inch) cubes seedless watermelon

32 fresh basil leaves

2 (8-ounce) balls fresh mozzarella, cut into 16 pieces each

8 large fresh strawberries, hulled and halved

16 (6-inch) wooden skewers Instructions In a small saucepan, cook vinegar and sugar over medium heat, stirring frequently, until sugar has dissolved and vinegar has reduced by half, 6 to 10 minutes. Let cool completely. Thread watermelon cubes, basil leaves, mozzarella pieces, and strawberry halves onto skewers as desired. Drizzle with balsamic syrup just before serving. 3.5.3226

