These easy to make Watermelon, Basil, and Mozzarella Skewers are great for snacking during the warm months of summer.
Watermelon, Basil, and Mozzarella Skewers
Makes 16
Ingredients
- ½ cup balsamic vinegar
- 2 tablespoons sugar
- 32 (1-inch) cubes seedless watermelon
- 32 fresh basil leaves
- 2 (8-ounce) balls fresh mozzarella, cut into 16 pieces each
- 8 large fresh strawberries, hulled and halved
- 16 (6-inch) wooden skewers
Instructions
- In a small saucepan, cook vinegar and sugar over medium heat, stirring frequently, until sugar has dissolved and vinegar has reduced by half, 6 to 10 minutes. Let cool completely.
- Thread watermelon cubes, basil leaves, mozzarella pieces, and strawberry halves onto skewers as desired. Drizzle with balsamic syrup just before serving.
3.5.3226
Get more great recipes by ordering your subscription of Cooking with Paula Deen today!