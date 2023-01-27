A Warm and Fuzzy Welcome

This playful tablescape is sure to inspire any grandmothers and friends planning a baby shower in the coming year.

The theme for the table incorporates elements that are soft, cozy, and delicate—just like the little one everyone will be gathering to celebrate. The minimal color palette of soft grays and winter whites keeps it gender-neutral and perfect for celebrating either a new little girl or boy. The cleverness comes in using yarn and old sweater sleeves to wrap simple glass vases and even the flatware for a finishing touch.

Get the Look

The centerpiece for the table is an assortment of glass cylinder vases in varying heights housing white roses and hydrangeas mixed with dusty miller. The vases are wrapped with two shades of yarn to soften their look, and a few are tucked into sleeves cut from an old sweater. You can also use thick boot socks as an option for wrapping the vases. An assortment of antique rattles, teething rings, baby cups, and balls of yarn adds to the look and the overall excitement and fun conversation to be shared at the shower.

