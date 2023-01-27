A Warm and Fuzzy Welcome

This playful tablescape is sure to inspire any grandmothers and friends planning a baby shower in the coming year.

The theme for the table incorporates elements that are soft, cozy, and delicate—just like the little one everyone will be gathering to celebrate. The minimal color palette of soft grays and winter whites keeps it gender-neutral and perfect for celebrating either a new little girl or boy. The cleverness comes in using yarn and old sweater sleeves to wrap simple glass vases and even the flatware for a finishing touch.