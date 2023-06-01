Apple cider vinegar, red onion, and pimientos add zesty flavor for a salad that pairs wonderfully with your favorite mains.



Vinegar-Marinated Squash Salad Serves: 6 Ingredients 1⁄2 cup apple cider vinegar

1⁄4 cup vegetable oil

1 teaspoon firmly packed light brown sugar

1⁄8 teaspoon salt

1⁄8 teaspoon ground black pepper

3 cups thinly sliced zucchini

3 cups thinly sliced yellow squash

3 tablespoons finely chopped red onion

1 (4-ounce) jar diced pimientos, drained

In a medium bowl, whisk together vinegar, oil, brown sugar, salt, and black pepper. Add zucchini, squash, onion, and pimientos; gently toss. Cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours or up to 6 hours, stirring occasionally. Just before serving, add basil, tossing until combined.