Apple cider vinegar, red onion, and pimientos add zesty flavor for a salad that pairs wonderfully with your favorite mains.
Vinegar-Marinated Squash Salad
Serves: 6
Ingredients
- 1⁄2 cup apple cider vinegar
- 1⁄4 cup vegetable oil
- 1 teaspoon firmly packed light brown sugar
- 1⁄8 teaspoon salt
- 1⁄8 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 3 cups thinly sliced zucchini
- 3 cups thinly sliced yellow squash
- 3 tablespoons finely chopped red onion
- 1 (4-ounce) jar diced pimientos, drained
- 1⁄4 cup chopped fresh basil
Instructions
- In a medium bowl, whisk together vinegar, oil, brown sugar, salt, and black pepper. Add zucchini, squash, onion, and pimientos; gently toss. Cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours or up to 6 hours, stirring occasionally. Just before serving, add basil, tossing until combined.
