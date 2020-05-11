Vidalia Onion Fritters with Comeback Sauce

Vidalia Onion Fritters with Comeback Sauce

These Vidalia Onion Fritters are an inventive way to keep enjoying the South’s favorite sweet onion. They’re made even better with a side of creamy, spicy Comeback Sauce that kicks up the flavor.

Vidalia Onion Fritters with Comeback Sauce
Serves: Makes 15
 
Ingredients
  • ¾ cup all-purpose flour
  • 1 tablespoon plain yellow cornmeal
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1 teaspoon dried thyme
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • ¾ cup whole milk
  • ¼ teaspoon hot sauce
  • 2 cups chopped Vidalia onion
  • 6 tablespoons canola oil, divided
  • Comeback Sauce (recipe follows)
  • Garnish: fresh thyme leaves
Instructions
  1. Preheat oven to 200°.
  2. In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, cornmeal, baking powder, thyme, and salt. Stir in milk and hot sauce. Add onion; stir until well combined.
  3. In a large nonstick skillet, heat 2 tablespoons oil over medium-high heat. Drop batter by 2 tablespoonfuls into skillet, and flatten slightly. Reduce heat to medium. Cook until golden brown and crispy on bottom, about 2 minutes. Turn, and cook 2 minutes more. Let drain on paper towels, and place on a baking sheet. Keep warm in oven. Repeat with remaining 4 tablespoons oil and remaining batter. Serve warm with Comeback Sauce. Garnish with thyme, if desired.

Comeback Sauce
Serves: Makes 1 cup
 
Ingredients
  • ¾ cup mayonnaise
  • 2½ tablespoons ketchup
  • 1½ tablespoons honey
  • 1 tablespoon hot sauce
  • 2 teaspoons Cajun seasoning
  • 1½ teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
Instructions
  1. In a small bowl, whisk together all ingredients until well combined.

 

 

