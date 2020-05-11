These Vidalia Onion Fritters are an inventive way to keep enjoying the South’s favorite sweet onion. They’re made even better with a side of creamy, spicy Comeback Sauce that kicks up the flavor.



Save Recipe Print Vidalia Onion Fritters with Comeback Sauce Serves: Makes 15 Ingredients ¾ cup all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon plain yellow cornmeal

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1 teaspoon kosher salt

¾ cup whole milk

¼ teaspoon hot sauce

2 cups chopped Vidalia onion

6 tablespoons canola oil, divided

Comeback Sauce (recipe follows)

Garnish: fresh thyme leaves Instructions Preheat oven to 200°. In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, cornmeal, baking powder, thyme, and salt. Stir in milk and hot sauce. Add onion; stir until well combined. In a large nonstick skillet, heat 2 tablespoons oil over medium-high heat. Drop batter by 2 tablespoonfuls into skillet, and flatten slightly. Reduce heat to medium. Cook until golden brown and crispy on bottom, about 2 minutes. Turn, and cook 2 minutes more. Let drain on paper towels, and place on a baking sheet. Keep warm in oven. Repeat with remaining 4 tablespoons oil and remaining batter. Serve warm with Comeback Sauce. Garnish with thyme, if desired. 3.5.3251