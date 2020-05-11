These Vidalia Onion Fritters are an inventive way to keep enjoying the South’s favorite sweet onion. They’re made even better with a side of creamy, spicy Comeback Sauce that kicks up the flavor.
Vidalia Onion Fritters with Comeback Sauce
Serves: Makes 15
Ingredients
- ¾ cup all-purpose flour
- 1 tablespoon plain yellow cornmeal
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1 teaspoon dried thyme
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- ¾ cup whole milk
- ¼ teaspoon hot sauce
- 2 cups chopped Vidalia onion
- 6 tablespoons canola oil, divided
- Comeback Sauce (recipe follows)
- Garnish: fresh thyme leaves
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 200°.
- In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, cornmeal, baking powder, thyme, and salt. Stir in milk and hot sauce. Add onion; stir until well combined.
- In a large nonstick skillet, heat 2 tablespoons oil over medium-high heat. Drop batter by 2 tablespoonfuls into skillet, and flatten slightly. Reduce heat to medium. Cook until golden brown and crispy on bottom, about 2 minutes. Turn, and cook 2 minutes more. Let drain on paper towels, and place on a baking sheet. Keep warm in oven. Repeat with remaining 4 tablespoons oil and remaining batter. Serve warm with Comeback Sauce. Garnish with thyme, if desired.
Comeback Sauce
Serves: Makes 1 cup
Ingredients
- ¾ cup mayonnaise
- 2½ tablespoons ketchup
- 1½ tablespoons honey
- 1 tablespoon hot sauce
- 2 teaspoons Cajun seasoning
- 1½ teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
Instructions
- In a small bowl, whisk together all ingredients until well combined.
