A Vidalia Onion Casserole is just what suppertime needs on a spring or summer night. It’s a cinch to make and full of sweet onion flavor.
Vidalia Onion Casserole
Serves: Makes 4 to 6 servings
Ingredients
- 4 large Vidalia onions, quartered
- ¼ cup butter
- 3 large eggs
- 1 (5-ounce) can evaporated milk
- 30 buttery round crackers, crushed and divided
- 1½ cups shredded Cheddar cheese
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt
- ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
- 3 tablespoons butter, melted
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 375°. Butter a 1½-quart baking dish.
- In a large saucepan, bring onions and water to cover to a boil over medium-high heat. Cook until tender, about 5 minutes; drain.
- In a large skillet, melt butter over medium heat. Add onion; cook for 5 minutes.
- In a medium bowl, whisk together eggs and evaporated milk. Add onion, half of crushed crackers, cheese, salt, and pepper. Spoon mixture into prepared dish.
- Bake for 35 minutes. In a small bowl, stir together melted butter and remaining crushed crackers. Sprinkle onto casserole, and bake until lightly browned, about 15 minutes more.
3.5.3251