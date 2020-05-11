A Vidalia Onion Casserole is just what suppertime needs on a spring or summer night. It’s a cinch to make and full of sweet onion flavor.



Vidalia Onion Casserole Serves: Makes 4 to 6 servings Ingredients 4 large Vidalia onions, quartered

¼ cup butter

3 large eggs

1 (5-ounce) can evaporated milk

30 buttery round crackers, crushed and divided

1½ cups shredded Cheddar cheese

½ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

Preheat oven to 375°. Butter a 1½-quart baking dish. In a large saucepan, bring onions and water to cover to a boil over medium-high heat. Cook until tender, about 5 minutes; drain. In a large skillet, melt butter over medium heat. Add onion; cook for 5 minutes. In a medium bowl, whisk together eggs and evaporated milk. Add onion, half of crushed crackers, cheese, salt, and pepper. Spoon mixture into prepared dish. Bake for 35 minutes. In a small bowl, stir together melted butter and remaining crushed crackers. Sprinkle onto casserole, and bake until lightly browned, about 15 minutes more.