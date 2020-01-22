Valentine’s Day Table

After the hustle and bustle of the holidays are gone and you’ve settled into the new year, think about gathering your family and friends for a elegant yet easy Valentine’s dinner. This tablescape is filled with handmade touches that will capture the attention and affection of your loved ones.

A colorful mix of white, blush, and fuchsia roses, placed along the table and on the buffet, portray just as much love as red roses. Chunky candlesticks take on a new look when spray-painted a creamy white to blend with the different milk glass vases. The pillar candles also add height to the overall design. Deep-pink napkins wrapped around dinner plates set the stage for salad plates topped with party favors that double as place markers. Individual bottles of Champagne add a festive touch to each place setting. Remove the outer label on large chocolate bars, and wrap with a pretty paper, paper doilies, and ribbon. Secure each layer with double-sided tape on the bottom side of the candy bar. Top candy bars with place cards featuring the name of each guest.

