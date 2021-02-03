Make February 14 extra sweet by baking up special Valentine’s Day treats for friends and loved ones. From cookies to bars, jams to chocolaty goodness, there’s something for everyone to swoon over. So preheat your oven, tie on an apron, and get to mixin’—pretty soon love will be in the air.

Rich brownies sprinkled with red cherries makes a cheery present come Valentine’s Day.

These heart-shaped beauties are dusted with confectioner’s and filled with sweet jam.

Whether boxed up or bagged and tied with a ribbon, any Valentine would love this tasty snack mix.

Let these little strawberry-flavored cupcakes do the talking with their conversation heart decorations.

Bake these simply scrumptious cookies in squares or any other shape that strikes Cupid’s fancy.