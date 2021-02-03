Spread the love with this easy-to-make, chocolaty Valentine Snack Mix. The red and pink candies add a festive touch for Valentine’s Day.
Valentine Snack Mix
Serves: Makes about 3 quarts
Ingredients
- 4 cups corn and rice cereal
- 4 cups honey graham cereal
- 2 cups whole salted almonds
- 1 (10-ounce) package white chocolate candy coating wafers*
- 1 cup candy-coated chocolate pieces
- 1 cup miniature marshmallows
- 1 cup yogurt-coated raisins
Instructions
- Line baking sheets with wax paper or parchment paper.
- In a large disposable roasting pan, stir together cereals and almonds.
- In a medium microwave-safe bowl, cook candy wafers on high in 30-second intervals, stirring between each, until melted and smooth (1 to 1½ minutes total). Pour melted candy onto cereal mixture, and stir until well coated.
- Spread cereal mixture onto prepared pans, and let stand until candy coating is dry. Break into pieces, and stir in chocolate pieces, marshmallows, and raisins. Store in an airtight container for up to 1 week.
Notes
Use candy-coated chocolate pieces in your favorite colors to serve this fun snack mix any time of year.
