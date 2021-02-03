Vanilla cookies encase your red jam of choice for these sweet Valentine Heart Sandwich Cookies that are as pretty as they are tasty.



½ cup unsalted butter, softened

½ cup granulated sugar

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

1 large egg

1⅔ cups all-purpose flour

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon baking powder

3 tablespoons confectioners’ sugar

In a large bowl, beat butter, granulated sugar, and vanilla with a mixer at medium speed until creamy, 3 to 4 minutes, stopping to scrape sides of bowl. Add egg, beating until combined. In a small bowl, whisk together flour, salt, and baking powder. With mixer on low speed, gradually add flour mixture to butter mixture, beating until combined. Shape dough into a disk, and wrap in plastic wrap. Refrigerate until firm, about 1 hour. Preheat oven to 350°. Line baking sheets with parchment paper. Let dough stand at room temperature until slightly softened, about 5 minutes. On a floured surface, roll dough to ⅛-inch thickness. Using a 3-inch heart-shaped cutter dipped in flour, cut dough. Using a spatula, place cookies 1 inch apart on prepared pans. Using a 1½-inch heart-shaped cutter dipped in flour, cut centers from half of cookies. Bake until edges are lightly browned, about 10 minutes. Let cool on pans for 3 minutes. Remove from pans, and let cool completely on wire racks. Sift cookies with cutouts with confectioners' sugar. Spread about 1 teaspoon jam on flat side of all solid cookies. Place cookies with cutouts, flat side down, on top of filling. Press lightly to seal. Refrigerate for 30 minutes before serving. Notes Bake cutout hearts at 350° until lightly browned, about 8 minutes. Sift them with confectioners' sugar when cool.