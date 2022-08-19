Two-Bean Succotash

Two-Bean Succotash

This Two-Bean Succotash is the perfect side dish for your summertime dinners.

Save Recipe Print
Two-Bean Succotash
Serves: 2 quarts
 
Ingredients
  • ¾ pound fresh green beans, trimmed and cut into 1½-inch pieces
  • 1 pound fresh or thawed frozen baby lima beans
  • ¼ cup unsalted butter
  • 1 cup chopped yellow onion
  • 1 tablespoon minced garlic
  • 2 cups fresh corn kernels (about 3 ears)
  • 1 pint cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme
  • 1½ teaspoons kosher salt
  • ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
Instructions
  1. Fill a large Dutch oven halfway with water, and bring to a boil over medium-high heat; add green beans. When water returns to a boil, remove green beans using a slotted spoon, and transfer to ice water to stop the cooking process.
  2. Return water to a boil. Add lima beans; cook until just tender, 5 to 7 minutes. Drain lima beans, and transfer to ice water to stop the cooking process. Drain all beans well.
  3. In a 12-inch skillet, melt butter over medium heat. Add onion and garlic; cook, stirring occasionally, until onion is just tender, about 3 minutes. Stir in corn; cook, stirring occasionally, until corn is just tender, about 3 minutes. Stir in all beans, tomatoes, thyme, salt, and pepper; cook, stirring frequently, until heated through, about 5 minutes.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR