This Two-Bean Succotash is the perfect side dish for your summertime dinners.
Two-Bean Succotash
Serves: 2 quarts
Ingredients
- ¾ pound fresh green beans, trimmed and cut into 1½-inch pieces
- 1 pound fresh or thawed frozen baby lima beans
- ¼ cup unsalted butter
- 1 cup chopped yellow onion
- 1 tablespoon minced garlic
- 2 cups fresh corn kernels (about 3 ears)
- 1 pint cherry tomatoes, halved
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme
- 1½ teaspoons kosher salt
- ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
Instructions
- Fill a large Dutch oven halfway with water, and bring to a boil over medium-high heat; add green beans. When water returns to a boil, remove green beans using a slotted spoon, and transfer to ice water to stop the cooking process.
- Return water to a boil. Add lima beans; cook until just tender, 5 to 7 minutes. Drain lima beans, and transfer to ice water to stop the cooking process. Drain all beans well.
- In a 12-inch skillet, melt butter over medium heat. Add onion and garlic; cook, stirring occasionally, until onion is just tender, about 3 minutes. Stir in corn; cook, stirring occasionally, until corn is just tender, about 3 minutes. Stir in all beans, tomatoes, thyme, salt, and pepper; cook, stirring frequently, until heated through, about 5 minutes.
