This Two-Bean Succotash is the perfect side dish for your summertime dinners.



Save Recipe Print Two-Bean Succotash Serves: 2 quarts Ingredients ¾ pound fresh green beans, trimmed and cut into 1½-inch pieces

1 pound fresh or thawed frozen baby lima beans

¼ cup unsalted butter

1 cup chopped yellow onion

1 tablespoon minced garlic

2 cups fresh corn kernels (about 3 ears)

1 pint cherry tomatoes, halved

1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme

1½ teaspoons kosher salt

½ teaspoon ground black pepper Instructions Fill a large Dutch oven halfway with water, and bring to a boil over medium-high heat; add green beans. When water returns to a boil, remove green beans using a slotted spoon, and transfer to ice water to stop the cooking process. Return water to a boil. Add lima beans; cook until just tender, 5 to 7 minutes. Drain lima beans, and transfer to ice water to stop the cooking process. Drain all beans well. In a 12-inch skillet, melt butter over medium heat. Add onion and garlic; cook, stirring occasionally, until onion is just tender, about 3 minutes. Stir in corn; cook, stirring occasionally, until corn is just tender, about 3 minutes. Stir in all beans, tomatoes, thyme, salt, and pepper; cook, stirring frequently, until heated through, about 5 minutes. 3.5.3251