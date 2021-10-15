This Turnip Greens and Bacon Dip with Pull-Apart Bread is a delicious cheesy dip surrounded by fluffy, herbaceous bread cooked in a cast-iron skillet.
Turnip Greens and Bacon Dip with Pull-Apart Bread
Serves: Makes 6 servings
Ingredients
- 4 slices bacon, finely chopped
- ¼ cup finely chopped yellow onion
- 5 cups chopped stemmed fresh turnip greens
- 4 ounces cream cheese, softened
- ½ cup sour cream
- 6 tablespoons mayonnaise
- ½ cup shredded sharp white Cheddar cheese, divided
- ¼ cup grated fresh Parmesan cheese
- ¼ teaspoon kosher salt
- ¼ teaspoon garlic powder
- ¼ teaspoon ground red pepper
- ⅛ teaspoon ground cumin
- 1 (11-ounce) can refrigerated breadsticks
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 375°.
- In a 10-inch cast-iron skillet, cook bacon over medium heat, stirring frequently, until browned and crisp. Remove bacon using a slotted spoon, and let drain on paper towels, reserving 2 tablespoons drippings in skillet.
- Add onion to skillet; cook over medium-high heat until just soft, about 2 minutes. Stir in greens; cook until just wilted, about 4 minutes. Remove from heat.
- In a medium bowl, stir together cream cheese, sour cream, mayonnaise, ¼ cup Cheddar, Parmesan, salt, garlic powder, red pepper, and cumin. Stir in greens mixture until well combined.
- On a lightly floured surface, unroll breadstick dough, and separate into 12 pieces. Roll each piece into a spiral; pinching seam to seal. Place rolls around sides of skillet. Spoon greens mixture into center of skillet.
- Bake until bread is golden brown and dip is bubbly, about 25 minutes, covering with foil during last 5 minutes of baking to prevent top of dip from drying out. Uncover and sprinkle remaining ¼ cup Cheddar onto bread and dip. Bake until cheese is melted, about 2 minutes more. Let stand for 10 minutes before serving.
