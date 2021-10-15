This Turnip Greens and Bacon Dip with Pull-Apart Bread is a delicious cheesy dip surrounded by fluffy, herbaceous bread cooked in a cast-iron skillet.



Turnip Greens and Bacon Dip with Pull-Apart Bread Serves: Makes 6 servings Ingredients 4 slices bacon, finely chopped

¼ cup finely chopped yellow onion

5 cups chopped stemmed fresh turnip greens

4 ounces cream cheese, softened

½ cup sour cream

6 tablespoons mayonnaise

½ cup shredded sharp white Cheddar cheese, divided

¼ cup grated fresh Parmesan cheese

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

¼ teaspoon ground red pepper

⅛ teaspoon ground cumin

Preheat oven to 375°. In a 10-inch cast-iron skillet, cook bacon over medium heat, stirring frequently, until browned and crisp. Remove bacon using a slotted spoon, and let drain on paper towels, reserving 2 tablespoons drippings in skillet. Add onion to skillet; cook over medium-high heat until just soft, about 2 minutes. Stir in greens; cook until just wilted, about 4 minutes. Remove from heat. In a medium bowl, stir together cream cheese, sour cream, mayonnaise, ¼ cup Cheddar, Parmesan, salt, garlic powder, red pepper, and cumin. Stir in greens mixture until well combined. On a lightly floured surface, unroll breadstick dough, and separate into 12 pieces. Roll each piece into a spiral; pinching seam to seal. Place rolls around sides of skillet. Spoon greens mixture into center of skillet. Bake until bread is golden brown and dip is bubbly, about 25 minutes, covering with foil during last 5 minutes of baking to prevent top of dip from drying out. Uncover and sprinkle remaining ¼ cup Cheddar onto bread and dip. Bake until cheese is melted, about 2 minutes more. Let stand for 10 minutes before serving.