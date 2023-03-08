Townsend, Tennessee: A Tour of Townsend

Hiking and History

History is rich in Townsend and plays a large part in how the town came to be as it is today. A visit to one of several local museums sheds light on the region’s past with unique exhibits and demonstations. At the Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center, local scholars even don period clothing and gear to guide visitors through a representation of early Appalachian life, including tours of authentic re-creations of a granary, sawmill, moonshine still, and more that would’ve been found in the area’s early villages.

Another helping of history awaits at Cades Cove, a lush and pastural valley nearby. Its 11-mile, one-way loop welcomes drivers, cyclists, and hikers and is dotted with preserved homesteads, churches, the still-operational John P. Cable Grist Mill, and other historical sites. It also boasts some of the best opportunities for viewing wandering wildlife, like white-tailed deer, black bears, coyotes, groundhogs, and turkeys.

The natural wonders don’t end there, because the entrance to the breathtaking Tuckaleechee Caverns lies just a handful of miles from the town’s main strip. The cave formations within are estimated to be between 20 million and 30 million years old and feature Silver Falls, the tallest subterranean waterfall in the eastern United States.

If you’re looking to grab a keepsake from your trip to the mountains, local artisans like Mountain Makers show off the area’s other trades. Their quality woodworking practices result in stunning, one-of-a-kind furniture, cutting boards, coasters, and other adorable tchotchkes lacquered to perfection. A stop by their stall in the Dogwood Mall gives a small glimpse into their collection and the opportunity to pick up a few pieces for your own home.