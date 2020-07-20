Tomato Tart

In this Tomato Tart, slices of heirloom tomatoes, goat cheese, cream cheese, lemon zest, and flaky crust combine to create a tasty summer showstopper.

Tomato Tart
 
Makes 1 (12-inch) tart
Ingredients
  • 1 large beefsteak or other heirloom tomato, thinly sliced
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
  • Basic Pie Dough (recipe follows)
  • 1 (4-ounce) log goat cheese, softened
  • ½ (8-ounce) package cream cheese, softened
  • 1 teaspoon lemon zest
  • 2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice
  • ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 1 shallot, thinly sliced
  • 1 large egg
  • 2 teaspoons water
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh tarragon
Instructions
  1. Place tomato slices on several layers of paper towels, and sprinkle both sides with ¾ teaspoon salt. Let stand for 30 minutes. Pat dry with paper towels.
  2. Preheat oven to 400°.
  3. On a lightly floured piece of parchment paper, roll Basic Pie Dough to a 14-inch circle; transfer dough on paper to a baking sheet.
  4. In a large bowl, stir together goat cheese, cream cheese, lemon zest and juice, pepper, and remaining ¼ teaspoon salt until well combined. Spread mixture onto dough, leaving a 2-inch border around edges. Top with shallot and tomato slices. Fold edges of dough over tomatoes. In a small bowl, whisk together egg and 2 teaspoons water; brush onto edges of dough.
  5. Bake until golden brown, about 35 minutes. Sprinkle with tarragon; let cool for 15 minutes before serving.

Basic Pie Dough
 
Makes 1 (14-inch) circle
Ingredients
  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 2 teaspoons sugar
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • ¾ cup cold unsalted butter, cut into ½-inch pieces
  • 1 large egg
  • 2 tablespoons water
Instructions
  1. In the work bowl of a food processor, pulse together flour, sugar, and salt. Add butter, and pulse until mixture is crumbly. Add egg and 2 tablespoons water; pulse just until a dough forms.
  2. Turn out dough onto a lightly floured surface, and shape into a disk. Wrap in plastic wrap, and refrigerate for 30 minutes.

