In this Tomato Tart, slices of heirloom tomatoes, goat cheese, cream cheese, lemon zest, and flaky crust combine to create a tasty summer showstopper.

Save Recipe Print Tomato Tart Makes 1 (12-inch) tart Ingredients 1 large beefsteak or other heirloom tomato, thinly sliced

1 teaspoon kosher salt, divided

Basic Pie Dough (recipe follows)

1 (4-ounce) log goat cheese, softened

½ (8-ounce) package cream cheese, softened

1 teaspoon lemon zest

2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

1 shallot, thinly sliced

1 large egg

2 teaspoons water

1 tablespoon chopped fresh tarragon Instructions Place tomato slices on several layers of paper towels, and sprinkle both sides with ¾ teaspoon salt. Let stand for 30 minutes. Pat dry with paper towels. Preheat oven to 400°. On a lightly floured piece of parchment paper, roll Basic Pie Dough to a 14-inch circle; transfer dough on paper to a baking sheet. In a large bowl, stir together goat cheese, cream cheese, lemon zest and juice, pepper, and remaining ¼ teaspoon salt until well combined. Spread mixture onto dough, leaving a 2-inch border around edges. Top with shallot and tomato slices. Fold edges of dough over tomatoes. In a small bowl, whisk together egg and 2 teaspoons water; brush onto edges of dough. Bake until golden brown, about 35 minutes. Sprinkle with tarragon; let cool for 15 minutes before serving. 3.5.3226

Save Recipe Print Basic Pie Dough Makes 1 (14-inch) circle Ingredients 2 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons sugar

1 teaspoon salt

¾ cup cold unsalted butter, cut into ½-inch pieces

1 large egg

2 tablespoons water Instructions In the work bowl of a food processor, pulse together flour, sugar, and salt. Add butter, and pulse until mixture is crumbly. Add egg and 2 tablespoons water; pulse just until a dough forms. Turn out dough onto a lightly floured surface, and shape into a disk. Wrap in plastic wrap, and refrigerate for 30 minutes. 3.5.3226

