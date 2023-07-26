This ooey-gooey baked dip is the perfect snack or appetizer for any gathering or get-together.



Tomato Pie Dip Serves: about 4½ cups Ingredients 1 1⁄2 (8-ounce) packages mozzarella cheese, shredded

1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, softened

1 cup mayonnaise

1⁄4 teaspoon garlic salt

2 1⁄2 cups chopped seeded tomato (about 3 medium tomatoes)

1⁄3 cup chopped fresh basil

Toasted baguette slices, to serve

Preheat oven to 350°. Spray an 8-inch cast-iron skillet with cooking spray. In a large bowl, beat mozzarella, cream cheese, mayonnaise, and garlic salt with a mixer at medium speed until well combined; stir in tomatoes and basil. Spread mixture into prepared skillet. Bake until hot and bubbly, about 30 minutes. Let stand for 10 minutes; serve warm with toasted bread. Garnish with basil and pepper, if desired. Notes Kitchen Tip: Make this dip Southwestern-flavored by swapping mozzarella for Monterey Jack, replacing garlic salt with taco or fajita seasoning, adding a minced jalapeño, and substituting cilantro for basil.