These single serving-sized bread puddings would be a delicious addition to any get-together.



Save Recipe Print Toasted Coconut Tres Leches Bread Pudding Serves: 8 to 10 Ingredients 2 (12-ounce) bags Hawaiian sweet rolls,* cubed

3 cups whole milk

1 (14-ounce) can sweetened condensed milk

1 cup heavy whipping cream

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 teaspoon coconut extract

1 cup sweetened flaked coconut, toasted

Vanilla Cream Sauce (recipe follows)

Garnish: shaved coconut Instructions Preheat oven to 350°. Spray 8-ounce ramekins with cooking spray. On a large rimmed baking sheet, arrange half of cubed bread. Bake until toasted, about 15 minutes. Let cool. In a large bowl, whisk together milks, cream, and extracts. Gently fold in all cubed bread and flaked coconut. Divide mixture among prepared ramekins. Bake until puffed and browned, 45 to 55 minutes. Let stand for 10 minutes. Serve warm with Vanilla Cream Sauce. Garnish with shaved coconut, if desired. Notes *We used King’s Hawaiian Sweet Rolls. 3.5.3251

