These single serving-sized bread puddings would be a delicious addition to any get-together.
Toasted Coconut Tres Leches Bread Pudding
Serves: 8 to 10
Ingredients
- 2 (12-ounce) bags Hawaiian sweet rolls,* cubed
- 3 cups whole milk
- 1 (14-ounce) can sweetened condensed milk
- 1 cup heavy whipping cream
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 1 teaspoon coconut extract
- 1 cup sweetened flaked coconut, toasted
- Vanilla Cream Sauce (recipe follows)
- Garnish: shaved coconut
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350°. Spray 8-ounce ramekins with cooking spray.
- On a large rimmed baking sheet, arrange half of cubed bread.
- Bake until toasted, about 15 minutes. Let cool.
- In a large bowl, whisk together milks, cream, and extracts. Gently fold in all cubed bread and flaked coconut. Divide mixture among prepared ramekins.
- Bake until puffed and browned, 45 to 55 minutes. Let stand for 10 minutes. Serve warm with Vanilla Cream Sauce. Garnish with shaved coconut, if desired.
Notes
*We used King’s Hawaiian Sweet Rolls.
Vanilla Cream Sauce
Serves: 2½ cups
Ingredients
- 1 cup heavy whipping cream
- 1 cup whole milk
- 1 vanilla bean, split lengthwise, seeds scraped and reserved 5 large egg yolks
- 1⁄2 cup sugar
- 1⁄8 teaspoon sea salt
Instructions
- In a medium saucepan, heat cream, milk, and vanilla bean and reserved seeds over medium heat, stirring frequently, just until bubbles form around sides of pan. (Do not boil.) Cook for 5 to 6 minutes. Remove from heat.
- In a medium bowl, whisk together egg yolks and sugar until slightly pale yellow and sugar starts to dissolve.
- Discard vanilla bean. Slowly add milk mixture to egg yolk mixture, stirring constantly. Stir in salt. Return milk mixture to saucepan, and cook over low heat until sauce thickens enough to coat the back of a wooden spoon. Remove from heat, and pour through a fine-mesh sieve, discarding solids. Pour into an airtight container, and refrigerate for at least 2 hours before serving or for up to 3 days.
