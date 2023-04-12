A Taste of Travelers Rest

This small yet mighty city shows why it has evolved from stopover town to main attraction.

Nestled at the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains sits Travelers Rest (also known as “TR”), South Carolina, a quaint town sandwiched between Greenville, South Carolina, and Asheville, North Carolina. Hundreds of years ago, TR was mostly known for being a comfortable place for weary travelers—from families in old-school stagecoaches on their journey into the mountains to livestock owners driving cattle—to lay their head to rest. Today, TR has transformed into a travel destination in its own right, welcoming guests with a friendly Southern spirit and offering plenty of ways to explore the natural surroundings, whet your whistle, and more.