This tasty Tarragon Chicken Salad is an easy-to-prepare meal full of flavor from tender grilled rotisserie chicken, Dijon mustard, fresh tarragon, and toasted almonds.
Tarragon Chicken Salad
Makes 4 to 6 servings
Ingredients
- 1½ cups mayonnaise
- 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
- 6 cups chopped rotisserie chicken
- 1 cup green grapes, quartered, plus more for serving
- ½ cup finely chopped celery
- ¼ cup chopped fresh tarragon
- Bibb lettuce leaves
- Watercress
- Fresh raspberries
- Toasted sliced almonds
Instructions
- In a large bowl, whisk together mayonnaise, mustard, salt, and pepper. Add chicken, grapes, celery, and tarragon, tossing gently to combine. Cover and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes or for up to 1 day. Serve with lettuce, watercress, raspberries, almonds, and additional grapes.
