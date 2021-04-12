This tasty Tarragon Chicken Salad is an easy-to-prepare meal full of flavor from tender grilled rotisserie chicken, Dijon mustard, fresh tarragon, and toasted almonds.

Save Recipe Print Tarragon Chicken Salad Makes 4 to 6 servings Ingredients 1½ cups mayonnaise

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

6 cups chopped rotisserie chicken

1 cup green grapes, quartered, plus more for serving

½ cup finely chopped celery

¼ cup chopped fresh tarragon

Bibb lettuce leaves

Watercress

Fresh raspberries

Toasted sliced almonds Instructions In a large bowl, whisk together mayonnaise, mustard, salt, and pepper. Add chicken, grapes, celery, and tarragon, tossing gently to combine. Cover and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes or for up to 1 day. Serve with lettuce, watercress, raspberries, almonds, and additional grapes. 3.5.3226

