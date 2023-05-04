Tamale Cakes

Swapping out corn husks for corn flour adds an interesting new flavor profile to these spicy cakes, and they pair well with just about any topping you choose.



Serves: 8 Ingredients 2 cups fresh corn kernels

1⁄2 cup diced country ham

1⁄2 cup salted butter, melted

1 tablespoon sugar

3⁄4 cup instant corn masa flour

1⁄2 teaspoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon vegetable oil, plus more as needed

Spicy Sour Cream (recipe follows)

In the work bowl of a food processor, pulse 1 1⁄2 cups corn kernels until finely chopped. Transfer to a medium bowl; stir in ham, melted butter, sugar, and remaining 1⁄2 cup corn kernels. Stir in masa flour and garlic powder until well combined. Cover with plastic wrap, and let stand for 10 minutes. In a cast-iron griddle, heat oil over medium heat. Scoop mixture by 1⁄4 cupfuls onto griddle, and gently press to slightly flatten. Cook until browned and crisp on bottom, 3 to 4 minutes. Turn, and press to slightly flatten; cook until browned on bottom and firm, 3 to 4 minutes. Repeat with remaining corn mixture, adding oil as needed. Serve immediately with Spicy Sour Cream. Garnish with cilantro, if desired.


