Sweetened Whipped Cream makes this tasty cake especially light and airy.
Sweet Tea Cake
Serves: 1 (13x9-inch) cake
Ingredients
- 1 cup boiling water
- 4 family-size tea bags iced black tea*
- 1 1⁄2 cups granulated sugar
- 3⁄4 cup unsalted butter, melted
- 1⁄2 cup firmly packed light brown sugar
- 3 large eggs, room temperature
- 1⁄3 cup whole milk, room temperature
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 3 cups all-purpose flour
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1⁄4 teaspoon baking soda
- Sweetened Whipped Cream (recipe follows)
- Garnish: lemon slices
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 325°. Spray a 13x9-inch baking pan with baking spray with flour. Line pan with parchment paper, letting excess extend over sides of pan.
- In a small heatproof bowl, place 1 cup boiling water. Add tea bags; cover and let stand for 10 to 15 minutes. Remove tea bags, squeezing to release liquid from bags. Let cool completely.
- In a large bowl, whisk together granulated sugar, melted butter, and brown sugar until well combined. Whisk in tea, eggs, milk, and vanilla until well combined.
- In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, salt, and baking soda. Gradually add flour mixture to sugar mixture, folding until just combined. Pour batter into prepared pan, smoothing top with an offset spatula.
- Bake until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean, 35 to 40 minutes. Let cool completely in pan on a wire rack.
- Using excess parchment as handles, remove cooled cake from pan, or serve from pan. Top with Sweetened Whipped Cream. Garnish with lemon slices, if desired. Serve immediately.
Notes
*We used Lipton Iced Black Tea Family Size Tea Bags.
3.5.3251
Sweetened Whipped Cream
Serves: about 4 cups
Ingredients
- 2 cups heavy whipping cream
- 1⁄4 cup sugar
Instructions
- In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment, beat cream at medium-high speed until frothy. Slowly add sugar, beating until combined; beat until stiff peaks form. Use immediately.
3.5.3251