Strong-brewed sweet tea adds a delicious depth of flavor to these tangy pickles.
Sweet Tea Bread-and-Butter Pickles
Serves: 1 quart
Ingredients
- 3 cups 1⁄4-inch-sliced Persian cucumbers (about 12 ounces)
- 1 1⁄2 cups distilled white vinegar
- 1⁄2 cup strong-brewed sweet tea
- 1⁄3 cup sugar
- 2 hot peppers (optional), halved
- 2 cloves garlic, halved
- 1 tablespoon kosher salt
- 1 tablespoon juniper berries
- 1 teaspoon mustard seeds
Instructions
- In a 1-quart Mason jar, place cucumbers.
- In a small saucepan, combine vinegar, sweet tea, sugar, peppers (if using), garlic, salt, juniper berries, and mustard seeds, garlic. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat, and cook for 5 minutes. Remove from heat, and pour pickling liquid over cucumbers in jar until covered. Cover and let stand at room temperature for at least 3 hours. Refrigerate for up to 3 months.
3.5.3251