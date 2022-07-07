Serve up these tasty Sweet-and-Spicy Sautéed Collard Greens for a side dish that might just become the star of the meal.



Save Recipe Print Sweet-and-Spicy Sautéed Collard Greens Serves: Makes about 4 cups Ingredients 1 tablespoon unsalted butter

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 pound collard greens, stemmed and shredded

1 cup chopped yellow onion

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

2 tablespoons molasses

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoon jalapeño pepper sauce

1 teaspoon sugar Instructions In a 12-inch skillet, melt butter with oil over medium-high heat. Stir in collards in batches until wilted. Stir in onion, garlic, salt, and pepper; cook, stirring occasionally, until onion is tender, about 10 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in molasses and all remaining ingredients. Serve warm. 3.5.3251