Serve up these tasty Sweet-and-Spicy Sautéed Collard Greens for a side dish that might just become the star of the meal.
Sweet-and-Spicy Sautéed Collard Greens
Serves: Makes about 4 cups
Ingredients
- 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 pound collard greens, stemmed and shredded
- 1 cup chopped yellow onion
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
- 2 tablespoons molasses
- 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
- 1 tablespoon jalapeño pepper sauce
- 1 teaspoon sugar
Instructions
- In a 12-inch skillet, melt butter with oil over medium-high heat. Stir in collards in batches until wilted. Stir in onion, garlic, salt, and pepper; cook, stirring occasionally, until onion is tender, about 10 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in molasses and all remaining ingredients. Serve warm.
3.5.3251