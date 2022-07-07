Sweet-and-Spicy Sautéed Collard Greens

Serve up these tasty Sweet-and-Spicy Sautéed Collard Greens for a side dish that might just become the star of the meal.

Save Recipe Print
Sweet-and-Spicy Sautéed Collard Greens
Serves: Makes about 4 cups
 
Ingredients
  • 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 pound collard greens, stemmed and shredded
  • 1 cup chopped yellow onion
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 2 tablespoons molasses
  • 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon jalapeño pepper sauce
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
Instructions
  1. In a 12-inch skillet, melt butter with oil over medium-high heat. Stir in collards in batches until wilted. Stir in onion, garlic, salt, and pepper; cook, stirring occasionally, until onion is tender, about 10 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in molasses and all remaining ingredients. Serve warm.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR