Impress guests with this classic, easy-to-make snack.
Sweet-and-Smoky Boiled Peanuts
Serves: about 12
Ingredients
- 2 pounds unshelled raw peanuts, rinsed
- 1 cup kosher salt
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- 3⁄4 cup firmly packed light brown sugar
- 2 tablespoons smoked paprika
- 2 tablespoons hot sauce
- 2 teaspoons vegetable oil
Instructions
- In a large stockpot, place peanuts; add water to cover. Let stand for 30 minutes; drain.
- Return peanuts to stockpot. Add salt, sugars, paprika, hot sauce, and oil; add water to cover. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce heat, and simmer, partially covered, until tender, about 6 hours, adding additional water as needed. Let cool in cooking liquid. Cover and refrigerate for up to 1 week.
