Sweet-and-Smoky Boiled Peanuts

Impress guests with this classic, easy-to-make snack.

Serves: about 12
 
Ingredients
  • 2 pounds unshelled raw peanuts, rinsed
  • 1 cup kosher salt
  • 1 cup granulated sugar
  • 3⁄4 cup firmly packed light brown sugar
  • 2 tablespoons smoked paprika
  • 2 tablespoons hot sauce
  • 2 teaspoons vegetable oil
Instructions
  1. In a large stockpot, place peanuts; add water to cover. Let stand for 30 minutes; drain.
  2. Return peanuts to stockpot. Add salt, sugars, paprika, hot sauce, and oil; add water to cover. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce heat, and simmer, partially covered, until tender, about 6 hours, adding additional water as needed. Let cool in cooking liquid. Cover and refrigerate for up to 1 week.

 

