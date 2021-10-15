These Sweet Potato S’mores Bars bring together all the best parts of fall dessert favorites—crunchy pecans, cinnamony sweet potato, gooey chocolate, and toasted marshmallows.
Sweet Potato S’mores Bars
Serves: Makes 9
Ingredients
- 1¼ cups graham cracker crumbs
- 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
- ⅓ cup finely ground pecans
- ¾ cup plus 2 tablespoons sugar, divided
- 1½ teaspoons ground cinnamon, divided
- 1¼ teaspoons kosher salt, divided
- 2 (4-ounce) semisweet chocolate bars
- 2 cups mashed cooked sweet potato
- 1 cup whole milk
- 3 large eggs, lightly beaten
- ½ teaspoon ground ginger
- 2 cups miniature marshmallows
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350°. Spray a 9-inch square baking pan with cooking spray.
- In a medium bowl, stir together graham cracker crumbs, melted butter, pecans, 2 tablespoons sugar, ½ teaspoon cinnamon, and ¼ teaspoon salt until combined. Using the bottom of a measuring cup, firmly press mixture into bottom of prepared pan.
- Bake until lightly browned, about 12 minutes. Let cool completely on a wire rack. Leave oven on.
- In a small microwave-safe bowl, heat chocolate on high in 15-second intervals, stirring between each, until melted and smooth. Spread onto cooled crust. Freeze until firm, about 15 minutes.
- In a medium bowl, whisk together sweet potato, milk, eggs, ginger, remaining ¾ cup sugar, remaining 1 teaspoon salt, and remaining 1 teaspoon cinnamon until smooth. Spread onto chocolate layer.
- Bake until center is set, 45 to 50 minutes. Let cool completely on a wire rack. Refrigerate until cold, about 3 hours.
- Preheat oven to 350°.
- Sprinkle marshmallows onto sweet potato layer.
- Bake until marshmallows are lightly toasted, about 5 minutes. Cut into 3-inch squares, and serve immediately.
