These Sweet Potato S’mores Bars bring together all the best parts of fall dessert favorites—crunchy pecans, cinnamony sweet potato, gooey chocolate, and toasted marshmallows.



Save Recipe Print Sweet Potato S’mores Bars Serves: Makes 9 Ingredients 1¼ cups graham cracker crumbs

6 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

⅓ cup finely ground pecans

¾ cup plus 2 tablespoons sugar, divided

1½ teaspoons ground cinnamon, divided

1¼ teaspoons kosher salt, divided

2 (4-ounce) semisweet chocolate bars

2 cups mashed cooked sweet potato

1 cup whole milk

3 large eggs, lightly beaten

½ teaspoon ground ginger

2 cups miniature marshmallows Instructions Preheat oven to 350°. Spray a 9-inch square baking pan with cooking spray. In a medium bowl, stir together graham cracker crumbs, melted butter, pecans, 2 tablespoons sugar, ½ teaspoon cinnamon, and ¼ teaspoon salt until combined. Using the bottom of a measuring cup, firmly press mixture into bottom of prepared pan. Bake until lightly browned, about 12 minutes. Let cool completely on a wire rack. Leave oven on. In a small microwave-safe bowl, heat chocolate on high in 15-second intervals, stirring between each, until melted and smooth. Spread onto cooled crust. Freeze until firm, about 15 minutes. In a medium bowl, whisk together sweet potato, milk, eggs, ginger, remaining ¾ cup sugar, remaining 1 teaspoon salt, and remaining 1 teaspoon cinnamon until smooth. Spread onto chocolate layer. Bake until center is set, 45 to 50 minutes. Let cool completely on a wire rack. Refrigerate until cold, about 3 hours. Preheat oven to 350°. Sprinkle marshmallows onto sweet potato layer. Bake until marshmallows are lightly toasted, about 5 minutes. Cut into 3-inch squares, and serve immediately. 3.5.3251