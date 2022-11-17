This delectable pie, filled with creamy sweet potatoes and smothered in a Gooey Pecan Topping, will give you every reason to be thankful this holiday season.



Sweet Potato Pie with Gooey Pecan Topping Serves: Makes 1 (9-inch) deep-dish pie Ingredients Basic Pie Dough (recipe follows)

2 cups mashed cooked sweet potato (about 2 large potatoes)

1 cup evaporated milk

⅓ cup firmly packed light brown sugar

2 large eggs

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

2 tablespoons unsulphured molasses

1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

¾ teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon orange zest

Preheat oven to 350°. On a lightly floured surface, roll Basic Pie Dough into a 12-inch circle. Press into bottom and up sides of a 9-inch deep-dish pie plate; prick bottom with a fork. Fold edges under, and crimp as desired. Top with a piece of parchment paper, letting ends extend over edges of plate. Add pie weights. Bake until light golden, about 15 minutes. Carefully remove paper and weights. Let cool completely. Leave oven on. In a large bowl, whisk together sweet potato, evaporated milk, brown sugar, eggs, melted butter, molasses, flour, vanilla, salt, cinnamon, and zest until well combined. Pour mixture into prepared crust. Bake just until center is set, 30 to 40 minutes, covering with foil to prevent excess browning, if necessary. Let cool completely on a wire rack. Spread hot Gooey Pecan Topping onto pie. Refrigerate for at least 4 hours before serving.



Basic Pie Dough Serves: Makes 1 (9-inch) piecrust Ingredients

1½ teaspoons sugar

½ teaspoon kosher salt

½ cup cold unsalted butter, cubed

In the work bowl of a food processor, pulse together flour, sugar, and salt. Add cold butter, and pulse until mixture is crumbly. With processor running, add ¼ cup ice water in a slow, steady stream just until dough comes together. (Mixture should appear crumbly but hold together when pinched.) Turn out dough, and shape into a disk. Wrap tightly in plastic wrap, and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes or up to 3 days. Dough can also be frozen for up to 1 month. Let it thaw overnight in the refrigerator before using.


