This delectable pie, filled with creamy sweet potatoes and smothered in a Gooey Pecan Topping, will give you every reason to be thankful this holiday season.
Sweet Potato Pie with Gooey Pecan Topping
Serves: Makes 1 (9-inch) deep-dish pie
Ingredients
- Basic Pie Dough (recipe follows)
- 2 cups mashed cooked sweet potato (about 2 large potatoes)
- 1 cup evaporated milk
- ⅓ cup firmly packed light brown sugar
- 2 large eggs
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
- 2 tablespoons unsulphured molasses
- 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- ¾ teaspoon kosher salt
- ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
- ½ teaspoon orange zest
- Gooey Pecan Topping (recipe follows)
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350°.
- On a lightly floured surface, roll Basic Pie Dough into a 12-inch circle. Press into bottom and up sides of a 9-inch deep-dish pie plate; prick bottom with a fork. Fold edges under, and crimp as desired. Top with a piece of parchment paper, letting ends extend over edges of plate. Add pie weights.
- Bake until light golden, about 15 minutes. Carefully remove paper and weights. Let cool completely. Leave oven on.
- In a large bowl, whisk together sweet potato, evaporated milk, brown sugar, eggs, melted butter, molasses, flour, vanilla, salt, cinnamon, and zest until well combined. Pour mixture into prepared crust.
- Bake just until center is set, 30 to 40 minutes, covering with foil to prevent excess browning, if necessary. Let cool completely on a wire rack.
- Spread hot Gooey Pecan Topping onto pie. Refrigerate for at least 4 hours before serving.
3.5.3251
Basic Pie Dough
Serves: Makes 1 (9-inch) piecrust
Ingredients
- 1½ cups all-purpose flour
- 1½ teaspoons sugar
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt
- ½ cup cold unsalted butter, cubed
- ¼ cup ice water
Instructions
- In the work bowl of a food processor, pulse together flour, sugar, and salt. Add cold butter, and pulse until mixture is crumbly. With processor running, add ¼ cup ice water in a slow, steady stream just until dough comes together. (Mixture should appear crumbly but hold together when pinched.)
- Turn out dough, and shape into a disk. Wrap tightly in plastic wrap, and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes or up to 3 days. Dough can also be frozen for up to 1 month. Let it thaw overnight in the refrigerator before using.
3.5.3251
Gooey Pecan Topping
Ingredients
- 1½ cups firmly packed light brown sugar
- 6 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 4 tablespoons unsulphured molasses
- 2 tablespoons heavy whipping cream
- 2 cups chopped toasted pecans
- ¼ teaspoon kosher salt
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
Instructions
- In a small saucepan, bring brown sugar, butter, and molasses to a boil over medium heat, stirring until sugar dissolves. Stir in cream; stir in pecans and salt, and bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Remove from heat; stir in vanilla.
3.5.3251