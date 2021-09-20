This rich and creamy casserole serves as a delicious and oh-so satisfying side dish for supper.
Sweet Potato Gratin
Serves: 6 to 8
Ingredients
- 2 teaspoons unsalted butter, softened
- 1⅓ cups heavy whipping cream
- 3 cloves garlic, crushed
- 1 tablespoon fresh thyme
- 3½ teaspoons kosher salt, divided
- 1¼ teaspoons ground black pepper, divided
- ⅛ teaspoon ground nutmeg
- 2¾ pounds sweet potatoes, peeled and thinly sliced
- ½ cup grated fresh Parmesan cheese
- Garnish: chopped fresh parsley
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 325°. Spread butter into a shallow 11-inch round baking dish.
- In a medium saucepan, bring cream, garlic, thyme, 2 teaspoons salt, 1 teaspoon pepper, and nutmeg to a boil over medium heat. Reduce heat to low; simmer until garlic is tender, about 15 minutes. Remove from heat.
- In a large bowl, toss together sweet potatoes, remaining 1½ teaspoons salt, and remaining ¼ teaspoon pepper. Layer sweet potatoes in prepared pan. Pour cream mixture all over sweet potatoes. Cover tightly with foil.
- Bake until sweet potatoes are tender, about 45 minutes. Remove foil; sprinkle with cheese. Increase oven temperature to 400°. Bake until topping is lightly browned, about 10 minutes more. Let stand for 10 minutes before serving. Garnish with parsley, if desired.
