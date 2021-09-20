Sweet Potato Gratin

This rich and creamy casserole serves as a delicious and oh-so satisfying side dish for supper. 

Sweet Potato Gratin
Serves: 6 to 8
 
Ingredients
  • 2 teaspoons unsalted butter, softened
  • 1⅓ cups heavy whipping cream
  • 3 cloves garlic, crushed
  • 1 tablespoon fresh thyme
  • 3½ teaspoons kosher salt, divided
  • 1¼ teaspoons ground black pepper, divided
  • ⅛ teaspoon ground nutmeg
  • 2¾ pounds sweet potatoes, peeled and thinly sliced
  • ½ cup grated fresh Parmesan cheese
  • Garnish: chopped fresh parsley
Instructions
  1. Preheat oven to 325°. Spread butter into a shallow 11-inch round baking dish.
  2. In a medium saucepan, bring cream, garlic, thyme, 2 teaspoons salt, 1 teaspoon pepper, and nutmeg to a boil over medium heat. Reduce heat to low; simmer until garlic is tender, about 15 minutes. Remove from heat.
  3. In a large bowl, toss together sweet potatoes, remaining 1½ teaspoons salt, and remaining ¼ teaspoon pepper. Layer sweet potatoes in prepared pan. Pour cream mixture all over sweet potatoes. Cover tightly with foil.
  4. Bake until sweet potatoes are tender, about 45 minutes. Remove foil; sprinkle with cheese. Increase oven temperature to 400°. Bake until topping is lightly browned, about 10 minutes more. Let stand for 10 minutes before serving. Garnish with parsley, if desired.

 

 

