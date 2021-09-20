This rich and creamy casserole serves as a delicious and oh-so satisfying side dish for supper.



Sweet Potato Gratin Serves: 6 to 8 Ingredients 2 teaspoons unsalted butter, softened

1⅓ cups heavy whipping cream

3 cloves garlic, crushed

1 tablespoon fresh thyme

3½ teaspoons kosher salt, divided

1¼ teaspoons ground black pepper, divided

⅛ teaspoon ground nutmeg

2¾ pounds sweet potatoes, peeled and thinly sliced

½ cup grated fresh Parmesan cheese

Preheat oven to 325°. Spread butter into a shallow 11-inch round baking dish. In a medium saucepan, bring cream, garlic, thyme, 2 teaspoons salt, 1 teaspoon pepper, and nutmeg to a boil over medium heat. Reduce heat to low; simmer until garlic is tender, about 15 minutes. Remove from heat. In a large bowl, toss together sweet potatoes, remaining 1½ teaspoons salt, and remaining ¼ teaspoon pepper. Layer sweet potatoes in prepared pan. Pour cream mixture all over sweet potatoes. Cover tightly with foil. Bake until sweet potatoes are tender, about 45 minutes. Remove foil; sprinkle with cheese. Increase oven temperature to 400°. Bake until topping is lightly browned, about 10 minutes more. Let stand for 10 minutes before serving. Garnish with parsley, if desired.