These enchiladas are endlessly customizable, and a generous drizzle of Creamy Lime Sauce perfectly balances out the mix of Southwestern spices.
Sweet Potato-and-Black Bean Enchiladas
Serves: 4
Ingredients
- 2 cups ½-inch-diced peeled sweet potato
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 cup crumbled queso fresco, divided
- 1⁄2 cup cooked black beans
- 1 (4.5-ounce) can green chiles
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 teaspoon smoked paprika
- ½ teaspoon ground cumin
- ½ teaspoon ground coriander
- ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1 (10-ounce) can red enchilada sauce, divided
- 8 corn tortillas, warmed
- Creamy Lime Sauce (recipe follows)
- Fresh cilantro leaves, sliced jalapeño, thinly sliced red onion to serve
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 400°.
- In a large bowl, toss together sweet potato and oil. Place on a rimmed baking sheet.
- Bake until golden brown and tender, about 15 minutes. Reduce oven temperature to 350°.
- In a large bowl, combine cooked sweet potato, 3⁄4 cup queso fresco, beans, chiles, salt, paprika, cumin, coriander, and black pepper.
- Spray an 11x8-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Spread 1⁄4 cup enchilada sauce in bottom of prepared pan.
- Divide sweet potato mixture among tortillas, and roll up. Place, seam side down, in sauce in pan. Top with remaining enchilada sauce.
- Bake until bubbly and heated through, about 25 minutes. Top with remaining 1⁄4 cup queso fresco. Serve with Creamy Lime Sauce, cilantro, jalapeño, and red onion.
Creamy Lime Sauce
Serves: 1 cup
Ingredients
- 1⁄2 cup sour cream
- 1⁄4 cup mayonnaise
- 1 teaspoon lime zest
- 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
- 2 tablespoons chipotle hot sauce
- 1⁄2 teaspoon kosher salt
Instructions
- In a small bowl, stir together all ingredients. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use.
