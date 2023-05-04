These enchiladas are endlessly customizable, and a generous drizzle of Creamy Lime Sauce perfectly balances out the mix of Southwestern spices.



Sweet Potato-and-Black Bean Enchiladas Serves: 4 Ingredients 2 cups ½-inch-diced peeled sweet potato

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 cup crumbled queso fresco, divided

1⁄2 cup cooked black beans

1 (4.5-ounce) can green chiles

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

½ teaspoon ground cumin

½ teaspoon ground coriander

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

1 (10-ounce) can red enchilada sauce, divided

8 corn tortillas, warmed

Creamy Lime Sauce (recipe follows)

Preheat oven to 400°. In a large bowl, toss together sweet potato and oil. Place on a rimmed baking sheet. Bake until golden brown and tender, about 15 minutes. Reduce oven temperature to 350°. In a large bowl, combine cooked sweet potato, 3⁄4 cup queso fresco, beans, chiles, salt, paprika, cumin, coriander, and black pepper. Spray an 11x8-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Spread 1⁄4 cup enchilada sauce in bottom of prepared pan. Divide sweet potato mixture among tortillas, and roll up. Place, seam side down, in sauce in pan. Top with remaining enchilada sauce. Bake until bubbly and heated through, about 25 minutes. Top with remaining 1⁄4 cup queso fresco. Serve with Creamy Lime Sauce, cilantro, jalapeño, and red onion.