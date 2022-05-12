Start your morning off right with these tasty Sunrise Muffins that are packed with hidden fruits and vegetables!



Save Recipe Print Sunrise Muffins Serves: Makes 12 Ingredients 1¾ cups whole wheat flour

1½ teaspoons baking soda

1½ teaspoons ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon ground ginger

½ teaspoon kosher salt

¾ cup firmly packed light brown sugar

1 teaspoon orange zest

⅓ cup fresh orange juice

⅓ cup vegetable oil

3 large eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1½ cups shredded carrots

1 cup finely chopped apple

½ cup golden raisins

½ cup chopped pecans

12 very thin orange slices (optional)

2 teaspoons granulated sugar Instructions Preheat oven to 350°. Line a 12-cup muffin pan with paper liners. In a large bowl, whisk together flour, baking soda, cinnamon, ginger, and salt. In a medium bowl, whisk together brown sugar, orange zest and juice, oil, eggs, and vanilla; stir in carrot and apple. Stir sugar mixture into flour mixture just until dry ingredients are moistened. Stir in raisins and pecans. Divide batter among prepared muffin cups. Top each with an orange slice (if using); sprinkle with granulated sugar. Bake until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean, 20 to 25 minutes. Let cool in pan for 5 minutes. Remove from pan, and let cool completely on a wire rack. Store in an airtight container for up to 2 days. 3.5.3251