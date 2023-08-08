A creamy filling made with fresh summer produce pairs perfectly with a rich Buttermilk Pie Crust in this veggie-packed pie.
Summer Squash and Tomato Pie
Serves: 1 (10-inch) pie
Ingredients
- 3 medium vine-ripened tomatoes, sliced 1⁄2 inch thick and seeded
- 1 tablespoon plus 1⁄2 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
- 1 tablespoon unsalted butter, softened
- Buttermilk Cornmeal Piecrust (recipe follows)
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 pounds assorted yellow squash and zucchini, sliced 1⁄4 inch thick
- 1 cup thinly sliced yellow onion
- 2 cups shredded sharp white Cheddar cheese
- 2 large eggs
- 2⁄3 cup sour cream
- 2⁄3 cup mayonnaise
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil
- 1⁄2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1⁄2 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1⁄2 cup panko (Japanese breadcrumbs), divided
- 2 teaspoons butter, melted
- Garnish: fresh basil
Instructions
- Line a rimmed baking sheet with paper towels. Place tomatoes in a single layer on prepared pan. Sprinkle 1 tablespoon salt all over both sides of all tomatoes. Let stand for 20 minutes. Blot excess moisture and salt off both sides of all tomatoes.
- Preheat oven to 350°. Grease a 10-inch cast-iron skillet with softened butter.
- On a lightly floured surface, roll Buttermilk Cornmeal Piecrust into a 14-inch circle. Transfer crust to prepared skillet, pressing into bottom and up sides. Fold edges under, and crimp as desired. Freeze while preparing filling.
- In a large cast-iron skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Add squash, zucchini, and onion; cook, stirring occasionally, until slightly softened, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from heat; let cool slightly.
- In a large bowl, whisk together cheese, eggs, sour cream, mayonnaise, basil, garlic powder, pepper, and remaining 1⁄2 teaspoon salt. Stir in squash mixture until combined.
- In prepared crust, layer half of squash mixture, half of tomato slices, and 1⁄4 cup bread crumbs. Repeat with remaining squash mixture and remaining tomato slices.
- Bake for 25 minutes. In a small bowl, stir together melted butter and remaining 1⁄4 cup bread crumbs; sprinkle onto pie. Bake until filling is bubbling and top is golden brown, 15 to 20 minutes more. Let cool on a wire rack for at least 30 minutes before serving. Garnish with basil, if desired.
Buttermilk Cornmeal Piecrust
Serves: 1 (10-inch) crust
Ingredients
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 1⁄4 cup self-rising cornmeal mix
- 1⁄4 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1⁄4 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1⁄2 cup cold unsalted butter, cubed
- 1⁄4 cup cold whole buttermilk
Instructions
- In the work bowl of a food processor, pulse flour, cornmeal, salt, and pepper until combined. Add cold butter; pulse until mixture is crumbly. With processor running, add cold buttermilk in a slow, steady stream just until dough comes together.
- Turn out dough onto a lightly floured surface. Shape dough into a disk, and wrap in plastic wrap. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour or up to 3 days. Let dough stand at room temperature for 15 minutes before rolling out.
