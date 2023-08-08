A creamy filling made with fresh summer produce pairs perfectly with a rich Buttermilk Pie Crust in this veggie-packed pie.



Save Recipe Print Summer Squash and Tomato Pie Serves: 1 (10-inch) pie Ingredients 3 medium vine-ripened tomatoes, sliced 1⁄2 inch thick and seeded

1 tablespoon plus 1⁄2 teaspoon kosher salt, divided

1 tablespoon unsalted butter, softened

Buttermilk Cornmeal Piecrust (recipe follows)

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 pounds assorted yellow squash and zucchini, sliced 1⁄4 inch thick

1 cup thinly sliced yellow onion

2 cups shredded sharp white Cheddar cheese

2 large eggs

2⁄3 cup sour cream

2⁄3 cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil

1⁄2 teaspoon garlic powder

1⁄2 teaspoon ground black pepper

1⁄2 cup panko (Japanese breadcrumbs), divided

2 teaspoons butter, melted

Line a rimmed baking sheet with paper towels. Place tomatoes in a single layer on prepared pan. Sprinkle 1 tablespoon salt all over both sides of all tomatoes. Let stand for 20 minutes. Blot excess moisture and salt off both sides of all tomatoes. Preheat oven to 350°. Grease a 10-inch cast-iron skillet with softened butter. On a lightly floured surface, roll Buttermilk Cornmeal Piecrust into a 14-inch circle. Transfer crust to prepared skillet, pressing into bottom and up sides. Fold edges under, and crimp as desired. Freeze while preparing filling. In a large cast-iron skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Add squash, zucchini, and onion; cook, stirring occasionally, until slightly softened, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from heat; let cool slightly. In a large bowl, whisk together cheese, eggs, sour cream, mayonnaise, basil, garlic powder, pepper, and remaining 1⁄2 teaspoon salt. Stir in squash mixture until combined. In prepared crust, layer half of squash mixture, half of tomato slices, and 1⁄4 cup bread crumbs. Repeat with remaining squash mixture and remaining tomato slices. Bake for 25 minutes. In a small bowl, stir together melted butter and remaining 1⁄4 cup bread crumbs; sprinkle onto pie. Bake until filling is bubbling and top is golden brown, 15 to 20 minutes more. Let cool on a wire rack for at least 30 minutes before serving. Garnish with basil, if desired.


