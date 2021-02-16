Green cabbage, tomato basil pasta sauce, ground chuck, and garlic combine to create delectable Stuffed Cabbage Rolls—the perfect entrée for a delicious family supper.
Stuffed Cabbage Rolls
Serves: 6
Ingredients
- 2½ teaspoons kosher salt, divided
- 1 large head green cabbage, cored
- 1 (25-ounce) jar tomato basil pasta sauce
- 1½ pounds ground chuck
- 1 small yellow onion, minced
- 1 cup quick-cooking long-grain rice
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 large egg, beaten
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
- ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
- Garnish: sour cream, chopped fresh parsley, ground black pepper
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350°.
- In a large Dutch oven, add water to a depth of 4 inches and 1 teaspoon salt; bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Add cabbage; cook until leaves are softened enough to separate one at a time with tongs. Drain leaves well. Reserve 12 large leaves.
- Spread 1½ cups pasta sauce in an even layer in the bottom of a 3-quart baking dish. In a large bowl, stir together beef, onion, uncooked rice, garlic, egg, parsley, pepper, and remaining 1½ teaspoons salt. Divide mixture among reserved large cabbage leaves, placing in center at base of leaf. Fold long sides of leaves over filling; starting at one short end, roll up. Place rolls, seam side down, in prepared pan. Pour remaining pasta sauce onto rolls. Cover with foil.
- Bake until cabbage is tender, about 1 hour. Let stand for 10 minutes before serving. Garnish with sour cream, parsley, and pepper, if desired.
Notes
When cooking cabbage, if leaves begin to tear when separating, wait 30 seconds to 1 minute before trying to separate again.
3.5.3251