Buttermilk biscuits stuffed to the brim with tasty sausage, egg, cheese, and diced pimientos make the perfect breakfast sandwich.
Stuffed Breakfast Biscuit Sandwiches
Serves: 8
Ingredients
- 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
- ¾ pound ground pork breakfast sausage
- 6 large eggs, divided
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1 (4-ounce) jar diced pimientos, drained
- ¼ cup chopped green onion
- 1 (16.3-ounce) package refrigerated buttermilk biscuits
- 1 cup shredded extra-sharp Cheddar cheese, divided
- Garnish: ground black pepper
Instructions
- In a large nonstick skillet, melt butter over medium heat. Add sausage; cook until browned and crumbly. Remove sausage using a slotted spoon, and transfer to a medium bowl, reserving drippings in skillet.
- In a large bowl, whisk together 5 eggs, salt, garlic powder, and black pepper. Add egg mixture to skillet; cook, stirring frequently, until eggs are firm but still moist, 1½ to 2 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in pimientos and green onion. Gently stir egg mixture into sausage; let cool for 20 minutes.
- Preheat oven to 350°. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.
- On a lightly floured surface, roll each biscuit into a 6-inch circle; place on prepared pan. Divide ½ cup cheese among biscuits; top each with egg mixture. For each biscuit, carefully pull up 2 opposite sides of dough, pinching together above filling. Repeat on opposite sides, pinching seams; place, seam side down, on pan.
- In a small bowl, beat remaining egg; brush onto biscuits.
- Bake for 12 minutes. Sprinkle remaining ½ cup cheese onto biscuits, and garnish with pepper, if desired. Bake until golden brown and cheese is melted, 6 to 8 minutes more. Let cool on pan for 5 minutes; serve immediately.
Notes
These handheld biscuits are great to serve while enjoying Christmas morning festivities. They can be prepared through step 4, covered, and refrigerated overnight. Proceed with the recipe as directed when you’re ready to bake.
