Topped with swirls of homemade Strawberry Buttercream, these Strawberry Soda Mini Cupcakes bring the fun on Valentine’s Day.



Save Recipe Print Strawberry Soda Mini Cupcakes Serves: Makes 54 Ingredients 1 (15.25-ounce) box strawberry cake mix*

3 large eggs

1 cup strawberry soda (not diet)

⅓ cup vegetable oil

Strawberry Buttercream (recipe follows)

Preheat oven to 350°. Line 54 miniature muffin cups with paper or foil liners. In a large bowl, beat cake mix, eggs, soda, and oil with a mixer at low speed until dry ingredients are moistened. Increase mixer speed to medium, and beat for 2 minutes. Spoon batter into prepared cups, filling cups two-thirds full. Bake until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean, 15 to 18 minutes. Let cool in pans for 5 minutes. Remove from pans, and let cool completely on wire racks. Spread or pipe Strawberry Buttercream onto cooled cupcakes. Garnish with candy hearts, if desired. Store in an airtight container for up to 2 days.