Strawberry Sherbet
2015-06-19 19:42:13
Makes 8 to 10 servings
Ingredients
- 3 cups strawberry soda
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 3 cups whole milk
- 2 cups heavy whipping cream
Instructions
- In a large bowl, combine strawberry soda and sugar, stirring until sugar dissolves. Stir in milk and cream. Cover and chill for 4 hours.
- Pour mixture into the container of an electric ice-cream freezer, and freeze according to manufacturer’s instructions. For a firmer texture, spoon sherbet into an airtight freezer-safe container, and freeze for 2 hours or until firm.
