Strawberry Poppy Seed Chicken Salad
Serves: About 2½ cups
Ingredients
- ½ cup mayonnaise
- 2 teaspoons chopped fresh tarragon
- 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
- 1½ teaspoons poppy seeds
- 1½ teaspoons lemon juice
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt
- ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
- 2 cups shredded cooked rotisserie chicken
- 1 cup quartered fresh strawberries
- ⅓ cup sliced almonds
Instructions
- In a large bowl, whisk together mayonnaise, tarragon, mustard, poppy seeds, lemon juice, salt, and pepper; stir in chicken. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve. Stir in strawberries and almonds just before serving.
3.5.3251