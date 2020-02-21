Strawberry Poppy Seed Chicken Salad

Strawberry Poppy Seed Chicken Salad
Serves: About 2½ cups
 
Ingredients
  • ½ cup mayonnaise
  • 2 teaspoons chopped fresh tarragon
  • 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
  • 1½ teaspoons poppy seeds
  • 1½ teaspoons lemon juice
  • ½ teaspoon kosher salt
  • ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 2 cups shredded cooked rotisserie chicken
  • 1 cup quartered fresh strawberries
  • ⅓ cup sliced almonds
Instructions
  1. In a large bowl, whisk together mayonnaise, tarragon, mustard, poppy seeds, lemon juice, salt, and pepper; stir in chicken. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve. Stir in strawberries and almonds just before serving.

 

 

