Strawberry Milk Pie

Get your kitchen in the spring spirit by making this creamy, dreamy strawberry pie.

Strawberry Milk Pie
Serves: 1 (9-inch) pie
 
Ingredients
  • ¾ pound fresh strawberries, chopped
  • ¾ cup sugar
  • 1½ cups heavy whipping cream
  • 1 cup whole milk
  • ⅛ teaspoon kosher salt
  • ⅓ cup cold water
  • 2 teaspoons unflavored gelatin
  • ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
  • ¼ teaspoon almond extract
  • All-Butter Piecrust (recipe follows)
  • Sweetened whipped cream and fresh strawberries, to serve
Instructions
  1. In a medium saucepan, bring chopped strawberries and sugar to a boil over medium heat. Cook, stirring frequently, until mixture is thickened and coats the back of a spoon, about 25 minutes.
  2. Remove from heat; using an immersion blender, purée mixture until smooth. Whisk in cream, milk, and salt. Cook over medium-low heat, whisking frequently, just until mixture begins to steam. (Do not boil.) Remove from heat.
  3. In a small bowl, place ⅓ cup cold water; sprinkle gelatin on top. Let stand for 5 minutes. Whisk gelatin mixture into strawberry mixture until fully dissolved. Whisk in extracts. Pour mixture into All-Butter Piecrust. Refrigerate for at least 6 hours before serving or overnight. Serve with whipped cream and strawberries.

 
All-Butter Piecrust
Serves: 1 (9-inch) crust
 
Ingredients
  • 1¼ cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 tablespoon sugar
  • ¼ teaspoon kosher salt
  • ½ cup cold unsalted butter, cubed
  • 4 to 6 tablespoons ice water
  • 1 large egg, lightly beaten
Instructions
  1. In a large bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, and salt. Using a pastry blender or 2 forks, cut in cold butter until mixture is crumbly. Using a fork, stir in 4 tablespoons ice water until a shaggy dough forms; add up to remaining 2 tablespoons ice water, 1 tablespoon at a time, if necessary.
  2. Turn out dough onto a lightly floured surface, and shape into a disk. Wrap tightly in plastic wrap, and refrigerate for at least 1 hour or up to 2 days.
  3. Preheat oven to 400°.
  4. Let dough stand at room temperature until slightly softened, about 10 minutes. On a lightly floured surface, roll dough into a 12-inch circle. Transfer to a 9-inch pie plate, pressing into bottom and up sides. Fold edges under, and crimp as desired. Freeze for 20 minutes.
  5. Brush edges of dough with egg. Place pan on a rimmed baking sheet. Top with a piece of parchment paper, letting ends extend over edges of plate. Add pie weights.
  6. Bake until golden brown, about 25 minutes. Carefully remove paper and weights. Let cool completely.

 

