Get your kitchen in the spring spirit by making this creamy, dreamy strawberry pie.



Strawberry Milk Pie Serves: 1 (9-inch) pie Ingredients ¾ pound fresh strawberries, chopped

¾ cup sugar

1½ cups heavy whipping cream

1 cup whole milk

⅛ teaspoon kosher salt

⅓ cup cold water

2 teaspoons unflavored gelatin

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

¼ teaspoon almond extract

All-Butter Piecrust (recipe follows)

In a medium saucepan, bring chopped strawberries and sugar to a boil over medium heat. Cook, stirring frequently, until mixture is thickened and coats the back of a spoon, about 25 minutes. Remove from heat; using an immersion blender, purée mixture until smooth. Whisk in cream, milk, and salt. Cook over medium-low heat, whisking frequently, just until mixture begins to steam. (Do not boil.) Remove from heat. In a small bowl, place ⅓ cup cold water; sprinkle gelatin on top. Let stand for 5 minutes. Whisk gelatin mixture into strawberry mixture until fully dissolved. Whisk in extracts. Pour mixture into All-Butter Piecrust. Refrigerate for at least 6 hours before serving or overnight. Serve with whipped cream and strawberries.