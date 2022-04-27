These delicious Strawberry Hand Pies will satisfy any sweet-tooth and come together in a snap with store-bought pie dough.



Strawberry Hand Pies Serves: Makes 12 Ingredients 3 cups sliced fresh strawberries

6 tablespoons granulated sugar

1 teaspoon lemon zest

6 tablespoons fresh lemon juice, divided

2 tablespoons cornstarch

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

Vegetable oil, for frying

2 (17.3-ounce) packages frozen puff pastry (4 sheets), thawed according to package directions

2 cups confectioners’ sugar

2 cups confectioners' sugar

2 tablespoons heavy whipping cream Instructions In a small saucepan, bring strawberries, granulated sugar, lemon zest, 2 tablespoons lemon juice, cornstarch, and salt to a boil over medium heat, stirring frequently. Cook, stirring occasionally, until thickened and strawberries begin to break down, about 10 minutes. Let cool completely. In a large Dutch oven, pour oil to a depth of 4 inches, and heat over medium heat until a deep-fry thermometer registers 350°. Unfold pastry sheets, and cut each sheet into 6 squares. Spoon 2 tablespoons cooled filling onto 12 squares. Brush edges with water. Top with remaining squares; crimp edges with a fork. Gently add pies to oil; fry until golden brown on both sides, about 5 minutes. Remove using a slotted spatula, and let drain on paper towels. In a small bowl, whisk together confectioners' sugar, cream, and remaining 4 tablespoons lemon juice until smooth. Drizzle onto pies. Notes Kitchen Tip: Keep sheets of puff pastry refrigerated until you're ready to work with them.