These sweet, fluffy bites rolled in a cinnamon-spiced sugary coating make the most of strawberry season. I bet you can’t just have one!
Strawberry Fritters
Serves: Makes about 12
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons vegetable oil, plus more for frying
- 1¾ cups self-rising flour
- 1¼ cups sugar, divided
- ¼ teaspoon kosher salt
- 1¼ teaspoons ground cinnamon, divided
- ⅔ cup whole buttermilk
- 1 large egg
- ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 cup chopped fresh strawberries
Instructions
- In a large Dutch oven, pour oil to fill halfway, and heat over medium-high heat until a deep-fry thermometer registers 350°.
- In a large bowl, whisk together flour, ¼ cup sugar, salt, and ¼ teaspoon cinnamon; whisk in buttermilk, egg, oil, and vanilla until a thick batter forms.
- Gently pat strawberries dry with paper towels; gently fold into batter.
- Working in batches, carefully drop batter by scant ¼ cupfuls into hot oil. Fry, turning occasionally, until golden brown, about 4 minutes. Remove using a slotted spoon, and let drain on paper towels.
- In a medium bowl, whisk together remaining 1 cup sugar and remaining 1 teaspoon cinnamon; dredge warm fritters in cinnamon sugar to coat. Serve immediately.
