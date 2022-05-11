These sweet, fluffy bites rolled in a cinnamon-spiced sugary coating make the most of strawberry season. I bet you can’t just have one!



Save Recipe Print Strawberry Fritters Serves: Makes about 12 Ingredients 2 tablespoons vegetable oil, plus more for frying

1¾ cups self-rising flour

1¼ cups sugar, divided

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

1¼ teaspoons ground cinnamon, divided

⅔ cup whole buttermilk

1 large egg

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup chopped fresh strawberries Instructions In a large Dutch oven, pour oil to fill halfway, and heat over medium-high heat until a deep-fry thermometer registers 350°. In a large bowl, whisk together flour, ¼ cup sugar, salt, and ¼ teaspoon cinnamon; whisk in buttermilk, egg, oil, and vanilla until a thick batter forms. Gently pat strawberries dry with paper towels; gently fold into batter. Working in batches, carefully drop batter by scant ¼ cupfuls into hot oil. Fry, turning occasionally, until golden brown, about 4 minutes. Remove using a slotted spoon, and let drain on paper towels. In a medium bowl, whisk together remaining 1 cup sugar and remaining 1 teaspoon cinnamon; dredge warm fritters in cinnamon sugar to coat. Serve immediately. 3.5.3251