Strawberry Fritters

Strawberry Fritters

These sweet, fluffy bites rolled in a cinnamon-spiced sugary coating make the most of strawberry season. I bet you can’t just have one!

Save Recipe Print
Strawberry Fritters
Serves: Makes about 12
 
Ingredients
  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil, plus more for frying
  • 1¾ cups self-rising flour
  • 1¼ cups sugar, divided
  • ¼ teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1¼ teaspoons ground cinnamon, divided
  • ⅔ cup whole buttermilk
  • 1 large egg
  • ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 cup chopped fresh strawberries
Instructions
  1. In a large Dutch oven, pour oil to fill halfway, and heat over medium-high heat until a deep-fry thermometer registers 350°.
  2. In a large bowl, whisk together flour, ¼ cup sugar, salt, and ¼ teaspoon cinnamon; whisk in buttermilk, egg, oil, and vanilla until a thick batter forms.
  3. Gently pat strawberries dry with paper towels; gently fold into batter.
  4. Working in batches, carefully drop batter by scant ¼ cupfuls into hot oil. Fry, turning occasionally, until golden brown, about 4 minutes. Remove using a slotted spoon, and let drain on paper towels.
  5. In a medium bowl, whisk together remaining 1 cup sugar and remaining 1 teaspoon cinnamon; dredge warm fritters in cinnamon sugar to coat. Serve immediately.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR