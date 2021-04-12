This Strawberry Cream Cheese Crumb Cake is perfect for busy mornings!

Strawberry Cream Cheese Crumb Cake Makes 1 (8-inch) cake Ingredients ½ cup unsalted butter, softened

½ cup plus ⅓ cup granulated sugar, divided

¼ cup firmly packed light brown sugar

2 large eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon strawberry extract

1½ cups plus 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour, divided

1 teaspoon baking powder

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ cup plus 2 tablespoons whole buttermilk, divided

1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, softened

⅓ cup strawberry preserves

1 cup thinly sliced fresh strawberries

1 cup Coffee Cake Crumble (recipe follows) Instructions Preheat oven to 350°. Spray an 8-inch square baking pan with baking spray with flour. Line pan with parchment paper, letting excess extend over sides of pan; spray paper. In a large bowl, beat butter, ½ cup granulated sugar, and brown sugar with a mixer at medium speed until fluffy, 3 to 4 minutes, stopping to scrape sides of bowl. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Beat in extracts. In a medium bowl, whisk together 1½ cups flour, baking powder, and salt. With mixer on low speed, gradually add flour mixture to butter mixture alternately with ¼ cup buttermilk, beginning and ending with flour mixture, beating just until combined after each addition. Spread batter into prepared pan. In another large bowl, beat cream cheese and remaining ⅓ cup granulated sugar with a mixer at medium speed until creamy, stopping to scrape sides of bowl. Beat in remaining 2 tablespoons flour and remaining 2 tablespoons buttermilk, until combined. Spread mixture onto cream cheese mixture, and top with strawberries. Sprinkle Coffee Cake Crumble onto strawberries. Bake for 25 minutes. Loosely cover with foil, and bake until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean, about 25 minutes more. Let cool in pan on a wire rack for 15 minutes. Using excess parchment as handles, remove from pan before cutting. Serve warm.



Coffee Cake Crumble Makes about 3 cups Ingredients 1¾ cups all-purpose flour

1 cup firmly packed light brown sugar

½ teaspoon kosher salt

¾ cup cold unsalted butter, cubed Instructions In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, brown sugar, and salt. Using your fingers, work in butter until mixture forms large crumbs.

