Topped with a crunchy oat and brown sugar crumble, this sweet Strawberry Cobbler is a special treat.

Strawberry Cobbler 2015-02-27 05:23:00 Makes 6 to 8 servings Write a review Save Recipe Print Ingredients 12 cups sliced fresh strawberries (about 4 pounds) ½ cup sugar 2 tablespoons cornstarch 2 tablespoons water ¾ cup quick-cooking oats ¾ cup firmly packed brown sugar ½ cup all-purpose flour ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon ½ cup butter, softened Instructions Preheat oven to 350°. In a large saucepan, stir together strawberries and sugar. Let stand for 30 minutes. Cook strawberry mixture over medium heat, stirring frequently, for 5 minutes. In a small bowl, stir together cornstarch and 2 tablespoons water until dissolved. Stir cornstarch mixture into strawberry mixture. Bring to a boil; cook until mixture is thickened, 1 to 2 minutes. Divide mixture among 6 to 8 (1-cup) ovenproof ramekins. In a medium bowl, stir together oats and next 3 ingredients; using a pastry blender, cut in butter until mixture is crumbly. Divide mixture among ramekins. Bake browned and bubbly, 25 to 30 minutes. Let cool for 20 minutes. Serve warm. Notes Cobbler can also be baked in a 13x9-inch baking dish. Paula Deen Magazine https://www.pauladeenmagazine.com/

Get more great recipes by ordering your subscription to Cooking with Paula Deen today!