Topped with a crunchy oat and brown sugar crumble, this sweet Strawberry Cobbler is a special treat.
Strawberry Cobbler
2015-02-27 05:23:00
Makes 6 to 8 servings
Ingredients
- 12 cups sliced fresh strawberries (about 4 pounds)
- ½ cup sugar
- 2 tablespoons cornstarch
- 2 tablespoons water
- ¾ cup quick-cooking oats
- ¾ cup firmly packed brown sugar
- ½ cup all-purpose flour
- ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
- ½ cup butter, softened
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350°.
- In a large saucepan, stir together strawberries and sugar. Let stand for 30 minutes.
- Cook strawberry mixture over medium heat, stirring frequently, for 5 minutes. In a small bowl, stir together cornstarch and 2 tablespoons water until dissolved. Stir cornstarch mixture into strawberry mixture. Bring to a boil; cook until mixture is thickened, 1 to 2 minutes. Divide mixture among 6 to 8 (1-cup) ovenproof ramekins.
- In a medium bowl, stir together oats and next 3 ingredients; using a pastry blender, cut in butter until mixture is crumbly. Divide mixture among ramekins.
- Bake browned and bubbly, 25 to 30 minutes. Let cool for 20 minutes. Serve warm.
Notes
- Cobbler can also be baked in a 13x9-inch baking dish.
