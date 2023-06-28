These berry-studded baked goods are great for breakfast or dessert.
Strawberry Biscuits
Serves: about 11
Ingredients
- 3 1⁄2 cups self-rising flour*
- 1⁄3 cup granulated sugar
- 3⁄4 cup cold unsalted butter, cubed
- 3⁄4 cup cold whole buttermilk
- 3⁄4 cup chopped fresh strawberries
- 1 large egg, beaten
- Sparkling sugar (optional)
- Strawberry preserves and sweetened whipped cream, to serve
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 425°. Lightly spray a 12-inch cast-iron skillet with cooking spray.
- In a large bowl, whisk together flour and granulated sugar. Using a pastry blender or 2 forks, cut in cold butter until mixture is crumbly. Stir in cold buttermilk and strawberries until a shaggy dough forms.
- Turn out dough onto a lightly floured surface. Pat dough into a rectangle, and cut into fourths. Stack fourths, and pat into a rectangle. Repeat procedure 3 times. Pat or roll dough to 1-inch thickness. Using a 2 1⁄2-inch round cutter dipped in flour, cut dough without twisting cutter, rerolling scraps as necessary. Place 2 inches apart in prepared pan. Freeze until cold, about 10 minutes.
- Brush egg onto biscuits; sprinkle with sparkling sugar (if using).
- Bake until golden brown, about 15 minutes. Let cool for 5 minutes. Serve with preserves and whipped cream. Store in an airtight container for up to 2 days.
Notes
*We used White Lily Self-Rising Flour.
