Strawberry Biscuits Serves: about 11 Ingredients 3 1⁄2 cups self-rising flour*

1⁄3 cup granulated sugar

3⁄4 cup cold unsalted butter, cubed

3⁄4 cup cold whole buttermilk

3⁄4 cup chopped fresh strawberries

1 large egg, beaten

Sparkling sugar (optional)

Preheat oven to 425°. Lightly spray a 12-inch cast-iron skillet with cooking spray. In a large bowl, whisk together flour and granulated sugar. Using a pastry blender or 2 forks, cut in cold butter until mixture is crumbly. Stir in cold buttermilk and strawberries until a shaggy dough forms. Turn out dough onto a lightly floured surface. Pat dough into a rectangle, and cut into fourths. Stack fourths, and pat into a rectangle. Repeat procedure 3 times. Pat or roll dough to 1-inch thickness. Using a 2 1⁄2-inch round cutter dipped in flour, cut dough without twisting cutter, rerolling scraps as necessary. Place 2 inches apart in prepared pan. Freeze until cold, about 10 minutes. Brush egg onto biscuits; sprinkle with sparkling sugar (if using). Bake until golden brown, about 15 minutes. Let cool for 5 minutes. Serve with preserves and whipped cream. Store in an airtight container for up to 2 days. Notes *We used White Lily Self-Rising Flour.