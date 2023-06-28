Strawberry Biscuits

These berry-studded baked goods are great for breakfast or dessert.

Strawberry Biscuits
Serves: about 11
 
Ingredients
  • 3 1⁄2 cups self-rising flour*
  • 1⁄3 cup granulated sugar
  • 3⁄4 cup cold unsalted butter, cubed
  • 3⁄4 cup cold whole buttermilk
  • 3⁄4 cup chopped fresh strawberries
  • 1 large egg, beaten
  • Sparkling sugar (optional)
  • Strawberry preserves and sweetened whipped cream, to serve
Instructions
  1. Preheat oven to 425°. Lightly spray a 12-inch cast-iron skillet with cooking spray.
  2. In a large bowl, whisk together flour and granulated sugar. Using a pastry blender or 2 forks, cut in cold butter until mixture is crumbly. Stir in cold buttermilk and strawberries until a shaggy dough forms.
  3. Turn out dough onto a lightly floured surface. Pat dough into a rectangle, and cut into fourths. Stack fourths, and pat into a rectangle. Repeat procedure 3 times. Pat or roll dough to 1-inch thickness. Using a 2 1⁄2-inch round cutter dipped in flour, cut dough without twisting cutter, rerolling scraps as necessary. Place 2 inches apart in prepared pan. Freeze until cold, about 10 minutes.
  4. Brush egg onto biscuits; sprinkle with sparkling sugar (if using).
  5. Bake until golden brown, about 15 minutes. Let cool for 5 minutes. Serve with preserves and whipped cream. Store in an airtight container for up to 2 days.
Notes
*We used White Lily Self-Rising Flour.

 

