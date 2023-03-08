Start your morning with this satisfyingly sweet casserole.
Strawberry Biscuit Casserole
Serves: 6 to 8
Ingredients
- 2 pounds fresh strawberries, hulled and quartered
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- 2 large eggs, lightly beaten
- 2 teaspoons lemon zest
- 1⁄4 cup fresh lemon juice
- tablespoons cornstarch
- 1⁄2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1⁄4 teaspoon kosher salt
- 2 (16.3-ounce) cans refrigerated flaky biscuits,* separated and cut in half
- 1 tablespoon turbinado sugar
Instructions
- In a large bowl, stir together strawberries, granulated sugar, eggs, lemon zest and juice, cornstarch, cinnamon, and salt. Let stand for 30 minutes.
- Preheat oven to 350°. Spray a 3-quart baking dish with cooking spray.
- Arrange half of biscuits in prepared pan; pour half of strawberry mixture over biscuits. Repeat layers. Sprinkle with turbinado sugar.
- Bake until filling is bubbly and biscuits are cooked through, 50 to 55 minutes, loosely covering with foil during final 25 minutes of baking to prevent excess browning. Serve warm.
Notes
*We used Pillsbury Grands! Original Flaky Layers.
