This fresh, tart, and crunchy Strawberry Arugula Salad is a healthy and tasty option to amp up the nutritional value of a family meal.
Strawberry Arugula Salad
Serves: 4 to 6
Ingredients
- 1 teaspoon lemon zest
- 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
- 1 tablespoon clover honey
- 1⁄2 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1⁄2 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1⁄4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 pound fresh strawberries, stemmed and quartered
- 1 (5-ounce) package baby arugula
- 2 ounces crumbled goat cheese
- Garnish: toasted pine nuts
Instructions
- In a small bowl, whisk together lemon zest and juice, honey, salt, and pepper. Whisk in oil in a slow, steady stream until combined.
- In a large bowl, toss together strawberries, arugula, goat cheese, and dressing. Garnish with pine nuts, if desired. Serve immediately.
