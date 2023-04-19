Strawberry Arugula Salad

Strawberry Arugula Salad

This fresh, tart, and crunchy Strawberry Arugula Salad is a healthy and tasty option to amp up the nutritional value of a family meal.

Strawberry Arugula Salad
Serves: 4 to 6
 
Ingredients
  • 1 teaspoon lemon zest
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • 1 tablespoon clover honey
  • 1⁄2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1⁄2 teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 1⁄4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 pound fresh strawberries, stemmed and quartered
  • 1 (5-ounce) package baby arugula
  • 2 ounces crumbled goat cheese
  • Garnish: toasted pine nuts
Instructions
  1. In a small bowl, whisk together lemon zest and juice, honey, salt, and pepper. Whisk in oil in a slow, steady stream until combined.
  2. In a large bowl, toss together strawberries, arugula, goat cheese, and dressing. Garnish with pine nuts, if desired. Serve immediately.

 

