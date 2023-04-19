This fresh, tart, and crunchy Strawberry Arugula Salad is a healthy and tasty option to amp up the nutritional value of a family meal.



Strawberry Arugula Salad Serves: 4 to 6 Ingredients 1 teaspoon lemon zest

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1 tablespoon clover honey

1⁄2 teaspoon kosher salt

1⁄2 teaspoon ground black pepper

1⁄4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1 pound fresh strawberries, stemmed and quartered

1 (5-ounce) package baby arugula

2 ounces crumbled goat cheese

In a small bowl, whisk together lemon zest and juice, honey, salt, and pepper. Whisk in oil in a slow, steady stream until combined. In a large bowl, toss together strawberries, arugula, goat cheese, and dressing. Garnish with pine nuts, if desired. Serve immediately.