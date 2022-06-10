This summery cake is bursting with flavor from almonds, buttermilk, and fresh strawberries.



Strawberry Almond Cake Serves: Makes 1 (15-cup) Bundt cake Ingredients 1 cup unsalted butter, softened

2⅔ cups granulated sugar

4 large eggs

½ teaspoon almond extract

3 cups all-purpose flour

1 cup almond flour*

4 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon kosher salt 1⅔ cups whole buttermilk

2 cups diced fresh strawberries

½ cup sliced almonds

Garnish: confectioners' sugar Instructions Preheat oven to 350°. In a large bowl, beat butter and granulated sugar with a mixer at medium-high speed until fluffy, 4 to 5 minutes, stopping to scrape sides of bowl. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Beat in extract. In another large bowl, whisk together flours, baking powder, and salt. With mixer on low speed, gradually add flour mixture to butter mixture alternately with buttermilk, beginning and ending with flour mixture, beating just until combined after each addition. Stir in strawberries. Spray a 15-cup Bundt pan with baking spray with flour. Sprinkle bottom and sides of pan with sliced almonds. Spread batter into prepared pan. Gently tap pan on a kitchen towel-lined counter 4 to 5 times to release air bubbles. Bake until a wooden pick inserted near center comes out clean, about 1 hour and 10 minutes. Let cool in pan on a wire rack for 15 minutes. Invert cake onto wire rack, and let cool completely. Garnish with confectioners' sugar, if desired. Notes **We used King Arthur Blanched & Super Finely Ground Almond Flour.